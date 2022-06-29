Black Origins of Punk Music

Black artists have played a prominent role in punk rock from its beginnings to today

By FairPlay, JME Staff
Black origins of Punk
Credit: Courtesy of FairPlay

June is Black Music Appreciation month. This month we’ll be celebrating the musical contributions of Black artists, including those from Jacksonville. And, with the help of our friends at FairPlay, we’re offering readers a deeper look into the Black origins of various popular music genresfrom country to shoegaze, punk, reggaeton and more.

From proto-punk pioneers Death to seminal feminist frontwoman Poly Styrene to Dean Pleasants’ influence on the SoCal hardcore scene, Black artists have played a prominent role in punk rock from its beginnings to today.

The British band X-Ray Spex loomed large in the nascent UK underground music scene, sharing the stage with some of the most recognizable acts of the day. The band was fronted by Poly Styrene, who commanded the stage with her powerful voice and biting lyrics.

Credit: Courtesy of FairPlay

From HC to SoCal thrash to bubblegum punk and heavy metal, Black artists played prominent role in the various sub-genres that borrowed from punk.

From HC to SoCal thrash to bubblegum punk and heavy metal, Black artists played prominent role in the various sub-genres that borrowed from punk.
Credit: Courtesy of FairPlay

Founded by brothers David, Dannis and Bobby Hackney, Death was well-before their time, remaining largely unknown before the 2012 documentary A Band Called Death exposed the group to a wider audience.

Founded by brothers David, Dannis and Bobby Hackney, Death was well-before their time, remaining largely unknown before the 2012 documentary A Band Called Death exposed the group to a wider audience.
Credit: Courtesy of FairPlay

Emerging from the Washington, D.C. hardcore scene of the late-’70s, the all-Black group Bad Brains remains one of the most influential groups of all time.

Emerging from the Washington, D.C. hardcore scene of the late-'70s, the all-Black group Bad Brains remains one of the most influential groups of all time.
Courtesy of FairPlay

In this article: Bad Brains, black history, Black Music Appreciation Month, Black origins of punk, Death, fair play, poly sterene and punk rock

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Liner Notes | Bebe Deluxe is Not Asking for Your Respect”
Jul. 01, 2022

Liner Notes | Bebe Deluxe is Not Asking for Your Respect

Featured image for “MUNA’s New Album Features Growth and An ‘Astral Projection Anthem’”
Jun. 28, 2022

MUNA’s New Album Features Growth and An ‘Astral Projection Anthem’

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now”
Jun. 28, 2022

Local Spotlight | 3 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Jun. 26, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “L.O.V.E. Culture | Live on the JME Soundstage”
Jun. 24, 2022

L.O.V.E. Culture | Live on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “Summer of Sharing | Who Wants Free Music?”
Jun. 22, 2022

Summer of Sharing | Who Wants Free Music?

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 Songs We Can’t Stop Listening To”
Jun. 21, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 Songs We Can’t Stop Listening To

Featured image for “Just Announced | Jack White at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Jun. 21, 2022

Just Announced | Jack White at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Featured image for “The Black Origins of Country Music”
Jun. 20, 2022

The Black Origins of Country Music

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week”
Jun. 20, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraFriday, July 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM