Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Experimental

Battles – Thursday, May 5

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

New York experimental trio Battles brings their synth-loop-girded sonic strangeness to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Thursday.

Psych-Funk

The Fritz – Friday, May 6

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular purveyors of soul-infused psych-funk, The Fritz plays Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday.

Funk-Metal

Primus – Saturday, May 7

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

One of the most off-topic benefactors of the ‘90s gold rush on guitar-based bands, El Sobrante, California trio Primus was just too damn good to be ignored. Nearly thirty years after their formation, they’re still pushing boundaries, and will make a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Jazz

Madeleine Peyroux – Sunday, May 8

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Vocalist Madeleine Peyroux mines a distinctive brand of swing-era jazz, while effortlessly bending a range of genres –– from country blues to gospel –– to her will (and she’s been doing so for going on 30 years!). Peyroux performs at the PV Concert Hall on Sunday.

