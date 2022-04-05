Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Entries

Jax's got talent

By JME Staff
Screen grab
Cearrow Muri was one of more than a dozen Jacksonville artists to submit a perforomance video to the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest | Credit: Screen grab from YouTube

The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2022, with a new (and stacked) panel of judges and another opportunity for unsigned artists to earn an invite to perform on the revered, improvised stage in front of Bob Boilen’s desk at NPR Music HQ.

Listen to our interview with Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen from First Coast Connect.

Over the past seven years, nearly 35,000 musicians have submitted their videos to the Tiny Desk Contest in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music’s signature music discovery series. This year, thousands more submitted their videos to contest before the March 14 deadline, including more than a dozen artists from in and around Jacksonville.

Checkout the entries from our region below and keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of this year’s winner.

Jacksonville Entries

Dez Demps – Not Ready

Severed + Said – Unconscious

Big John Austill – Another Goddammed Day

Cearrow Muri – Emptiness

Cory Driscoll – The Mirage

Good Pluck Trio – Feelin’ Peachy

Angela Dawn Bussone – Barcelona

Perry Grace – Something New

Huan – Neverland

St. Augustine Entries

Kirk Whalen – Malibu

The Kokopelli Jawz Band – Voodoo Woman

Bridge Street Vibe – Overgrowth

I Like Dandelions – Rivers

In this article: jacksonville, NPR, NPR Music, Tiny Desk and Tiny Desk Contest 2022

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Entries”
Apr. 05, 2022

Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Entries

Featured image for “New Mix | A musical journey from the Electro Lounge to parts unknown”
Apr. 04, 2022

New Mix | A musical journey from the Electro Lounge to parts unknown

Featured image for “Go | Shaky Knees Music Festival 2022”
Apr. 04, 2022

Go | Shaky Knees Music Festival 2022

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Apr. 04, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “On ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future,’ Denzel Curry’s ambitions get the best of him”
Apr. 03, 2022

On ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future,’ Denzel Curry’s ambitions get the best of him

Featured image for “Buffalo Nichols Pushes the Blues into its 21st-Century Phase”
Mar. 31, 2022

Buffalo Nichols Pushes the Blues into its 21st-Century Phase

Featured image for “New Mix | Fresh Squeeze”
Mar. 31, 2022

New Mix | Fresh Squeeze

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 4 songs the JME team is listening to right now”
Mar. 29, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 4 songs the JME team is listening to right now

Featured image for “Who’s Playing Jacksonville in April?”
Mar. 29, 2022

Who’s Playing Jacksonville in April?

Featured image for “Madi Diaz | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Mar. 28, 2022

Madi Diaz | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraFriday, July 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM