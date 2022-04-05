Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Entries

The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2022, with a new (and stacked) panel of judges and another opportunity for unsigned artists to earn an invite to perform on the revered, improvised stage in front of Bob Boilen’s desk at NPR Music HQ.

Listen to our interview with Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen from First Coast Connect.

Over the past seven years, nearly 35,000 musicians have submitted their videos to the Tiny Desk Contest in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music’s signature music discovery series. This year, thousands more submitted their videos to contest before the March 14 deadline, including more than a dozen artists from in and around Jacksonville.

Checkout the entries from our region below and keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of this year’s winner.

Jacksonville Entries

Dez Demps – Not Ready

Severed + Said – Unconscious

Big John Austill – Another Goddammed Day

Cearrow Muri – Emptiness

Cory Driscoll – The Mirage

Good Pluck Trio – Feelin’ Peachy

Angela Dawn Bussone – Barcelona

Perry Grace – Something New

Huan – Neverland

St. Augustine Entries

Kirk Whalen – Malibu

The Kokopelli Jawz Band – Voodoo Woman

Bridge Street Vibe – Overgrowth

I Like Dandelions – Rivers