Go | JME Showcase Series at Underbelly

Catch five emerging Jacksonville acts on one stage
WJCT Public Media and the Jacksonville Music Experience are putting the spotlight on the artists making noise in Northeast Florida with the JME Showcase Series (Stop #2) at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville
On Thursday, April 21, we’ll bring another eclectic, all-local lineup to the stage, with singer-songwriter Bad Madonna, indie-folk artist Howdy, new wave band Seagate, indie-pop standout Huan and hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture. Doors are at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $10.
You can dig in deeper on the best new music, including songs made by Jacksonville artists on WJCT’s new discovery music station The Independent 89.9 HD, where all of the artists featured in our JME Showcase Series events are currently in rotation.