Just Announced | Robert Glasper added to Jax Jazz Fest lineup

Celebrated pianist Robert Glasper will perform at the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival. Glasper joins a lineup that already included legendary artists Herbie Hancock and George Benson.

Best known for his star-studded collaborations across his series of albums –– Black Radio, Black Radio II, Black Radio III –– Glasper is one of the most sought after composers in contemporary music, writing and producing on albums by Anderson.Paak, Denzel Curry, Brittany Howard, Common, Kendrick Lamar and more.

A revered jazz performer and composer, Glasper earned a crossover smash with his 2013 album, Black Radio. He’s currently touring in support of his latest, the monumental Black Radio III, which features a list of guest vocal performances that reads like the top of the Billboard charts: H.E.R., Tiffany Gouché, Ty Dolla Sign, Yebba, India Arie, D Smoke.

Read our review of Robert Glasper’s “Shine” (Ft. D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché) from Black Radio III

The 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival begins Friday, May 27 in Downtown Jacksonville. Robert Glasper will perform on Sunday, May 29. The festival is free to attend. More information on the Jax Jazz Fest.