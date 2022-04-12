Local Spotlight | 3 new tracks by Jax artists out now

New music from L.O.V.E Culture and Ebony-Payne English feat. Ulysses Owens Jr, plus Jawberry’s debut

By JME Staff
Press photographs of Jawberry, L.O.V.E. Culture and Ebony Payne-English
Credit: (From left) Jawberry courtesy of the artist, L.O.V.E. Culture by Rakimism courtesy of the artist, Ebony Payne-English courtesy of the artist

We’re always keeping our ear to the ground in order to put the spotlight on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, Jacksonville Music Experience contributors share three new songs by local artists that we think you’ll really dig.

Let’s dive in.

“Growth” by L.O.V.E. Culture

Duval hip-hop ensemble L.O.V.E. Culture stay prolific with their latest, a single that exalts the principles of abundance and faith through their singular mix of rap and new-millennium R&B. Over a slow-tempo bed of keyboards, bass-and-beats and subtle production effects, the group passes the mic in their signature conversational style; personal contrasts that never seem to conflict. Contrary to the ego-flexing of many of their peers, LC continue to keep their heads down and vision up against the flashbulb of gawdy pop-music artifice through their inventive strengths. Five years into their impressive career, LC still moves as one.–Daniel A. Brown

“Watch Out” by Jawberry 

Best-known locally (and internationally, it turns out) for his indie-pop project Huan, Jax-based singer-songwriter Juan Mallorca has teamed with Duval musician and noted producer Josh Cobb (Rockbot Studios) on a four-song EP of primal, industrial rock under the moniker Jawberry. “Can you hear me? Can you feel me? Watch out, watch out!” Mallorca intones over a trap beat and rowdy soundscape, on EP-opener “Watch Out,” which serves as both introduction and warning to those who may be expecting to hear the kind of breezy, laidback crooning that earned Huan both a spot on our list of 10 Jax Artists to Watch in 2022 and a formidable international following.–Matthew Shaw

“Whole & Complete” by Ebony Payne-English (ft. Ulysses Owens Jr.)

A year after the release of her full-length album and film Kuongoza, the poet laureate of Duval hip-hop, Ebony Payne-English, returns with “Whole & Complete,” the first single from yet another multi-layered multimedia project: Bits & Pieces, an album of new songs created alongside Grammy-winning jazz standout Ulysses Owens Jr. Opening with a delicate piano motif, “Whole & Complete” features Payne-English demonstrating her knack from self-affirming lyrics, while Owens Jr.’s band heats up the embers, stoking Payne-English’s fire until the very last note.–Matthew Shaw

