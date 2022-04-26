Two Stages, Projected Sets and Studio 54 | Stage director Gregory Keller on Jax Symphony’s performance of ‘La Bohème’

The Jacksonville Symphony will pull out all the stops when they bring opera back to Jacoby Symphony Hall with two performances of Giacomo Puccini’s lush four-act tale of starving artists: La Bohème. Along with a star-studded cast, the Symphony has called upon longtime Metropolitan Opera stage director Gregory Keller, who has helped reimagine the late 19th-Century opera for Jacoby Symphony Hall.

With orchestra and cast sharing two stages, and projected sets of 1970’s New York City, the Symphony’s performance of La Bohème offers a truly unique way for audiences to experience what is widely considered one of the greatest tragedies ever written.

In a video posted to YouTube, Keller and Jax Symphony music director Courtney Lewis discuss the enduring nature of Puccini’s subject matter and Keller’s vision the Symphony’s performance of La Bohème.

The Jacksonville Symphony performs La Bohème on Friday, April 29 and Sunday, May 1. Tickets start at $29.