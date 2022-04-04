Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

This week, emerging blues master Buffalo Nichols, rock-and-roller Samantha Fish and world renowned pianist Jonathan Biss visit Jacksonville. Meanwhile, local musician Cory Driscoll celebrates the release of Eureka Springs and the Jax River Jams kicks off with Spin Doctors.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Blues

Buffalo Nichols – Thursday, April 7

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Much-buzzed-about singer and guitarist Buffalo Nichols recently told JME contributor Daniel A. Brown that the blues, in general, is not all that cool (read the interview). Nichols self-titled debut full-length –– and the critics who’ve lavished praise upon the young artist –– would, as it relates to Nichols’ playing, beg to differ. He performs at the Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday.

Alternative Rock

Jax River Jams: Spin Doctors, Sister Hazel – Thursday, April 7

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville

After a successful first year, the month-long, multi-genre series of FREE shows, Jax River Jams, returns to Downtown Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza in April with two ‘90s rock radio darlings –– Spin Doctors and Sister Hazel –– on Thursday night.

Classical

Jonathan Biss & the Jacksonville Symphony – Friday, April 8; Saturday, April 9

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

After inviting two internationally renowned pianists –– Alessio Bax and Conrad Tao –– to tickle the ivories on their new, state-of-the-art Grand Concert Piano, the Jax Symphony continues its exploration of Mozart’s canon with guest pianist Jonathan Biss on Friday and Saturday.

Singer-Songwriter

Cory Driscoll – Saturday, April 9

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Local singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll celebrates the release of his latest full-length, Eureka Springs, playing the conceptual album front to back with the backing of a nine-piece band at Jack Rabbits on Saturday.

Rock

Samantha Fish – Sunday, April 10

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Blues-adjacent singer and guitarist Samantha brings her genre-defying song craft to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Sunday.

