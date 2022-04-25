Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Houndmouth, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Billy Strings and the Mighty Oak Music Fest

By JME Staff
Billy Strings Press photo
Billy Strings plays three nights at The Amp this week | Credit: Press photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Indie Rock 

Houndmouth – Thursday, April 28

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Upon their 2013 Rough Trade debut, From the Hills Below the City, alt-blues group Houndmouth was one of the most buzzed-about indie bands of the day. The band endures, and will play tunes from their new full-length, Golden Age, at the PV Concert Hall on Thursday. 

Tickets | Map

Americana

Billy Strings – Friday, April 29; Sunday, May 1

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass phenom and “Guitar Player of the Year” award-winner Billy Strings plays three nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre (Saturday’s show is sold out) beginning Friday.

Tickets | Map

Banjo

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn – Friday, April 29

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Banjo virtuosos Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will play tunes from their latest collaboration Echo in the Valley at the PV Concert Hall on Friday.

Tickets | Map

Various Artists

Mighty Oak Music & Makers Festival – Saturday, April 30

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens | Riverside

A stellar lineup of more than a dozen local artists, including hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture, singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll and trumpeter Sheldon Quick will perform in the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens revered gardens on Saturday beginning at noon.  

Tickets | Map

In this article: Abigail Washburn, Bela Fleck, Billy Strings, concerts, Houndmouth and jacksonville

