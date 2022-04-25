Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Houndmouth, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Billy Strings and the Mighty Oak Music Fest
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Indie Rock
Houndmouth – Thursday, April 28
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Upon their 2013 Rough Trade debut, From the Hills Below the City, alt-blues group Houndmouth was one of the most buzzed-about indie bands of the day. The band endures, and will play tunes from their new full-length, Golden Age, at the PV Concert Hall on Thursday.
Americana
Billy Strings – Friday, April 29; Sunday, May 1
St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine
Grammy Award-winning bluegrass phenom and “Guitar Player of the Year” award-winner Billy Strings plays three nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre (Saturday’s show is sold out) beginning Friday.
Banjo
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn – Friday, April 29
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Banjo virtuosos Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will play tunes from their latest collaboration Echo in the Valley at the PV Concert Hall on Friday.
Various Artists
Mighty Oak Music & Makers Festival – Saturday, April 30
Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens | Riverside
A stellar lineup of more than a dozen local artists, including hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture, singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll and trumpeter Sheldon Quick will perform in the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens revered gardens on Saturday beginning at noon.