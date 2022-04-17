Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Brett Dennen, Jax River Jams goes country and the JME Showcase Series

By JME Staff
LoveCulture_field
Credit: Photo by Kyle Dorrell

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

JME Showcase Series 

L.O.V.E. Culture, Huan, Bad Madonna & more – Thursday, April 21

Underbelly | Downtown Jax 

The second stop of the JME Showcase Series features a super eclectic, all-local lineup of some of Jax’s best up-and-coming young –– including hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture, pop singer-songwriter Huan, folk artists Bad Madonna and Howdy and indie-rock band Seagate –– sharing the stage at Underbelly in Downtown Jax. If you’re curious to know what the local music scene looks and sounds like in 2022, be there. 

Tickets | Map

Country

Jax River Jams: Carly Pearce – Thursday, April 21

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jax 

The third of four free shows on the water in Downtown Jacksonville, the Jax River Jams presents Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce, with support from genuine local country boys Dean Winter and the Heat. 

This is a Free Event | Map 

Pop/Synth

Bebe Deluxe, Chalooby, Animal Clinic – Friday, April 22

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

One of the Jax music scene’s most colorful songwriters and performers, Bebe Deluxe headlines an primo lineup of local talent, including synth-y singer-songwriter Animal Clinic and indie-rock outfit Chalooby at Jack Rabbits.

Tickets | Map 

Singer-Songwriter 

Brett Dennen – Friday, April 22; Saturday, April 23

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Enduring Central California singer-songwriter Brett Dennen brings his extensive songbook –– including cuts from his seventh studio album See The World –– to Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach for two performances. 

Tickets | Map 

