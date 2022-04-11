Go | The best concerts of the week in Jax

Luna Luna, Drive-By Truckers, Boyz II Men, Bon Iver and more

By JME Staff
Luna Luna press photo
Austin, Texas indie all stars Luna Luna plays Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Alt-Country

Drive-By Truckers – Tuesday, April 12

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Ever-progressing carriers of the southern rock torch, alt-country quintet Drive-By Truckers have a flatbed’s worth of tour dates on the band’s 2022 itinerary, including a long-awaited return to St. Johns County’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

Tickets | Map

Pop-Rock-Dance

Luna Luna – Tuesday, April 12

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Texas-based Latinx four-piece Luna Luna brings its wildly infectious fusion of pop, rock, disco, hip-hop and latin rhythms to Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday night. Dent May and Pearl & the Oyster round out a bill of popular out-of-town indie acts.

Tickets | Map

R&B

Jax River Jams: Boyz II Men – Thursday, April 14

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville 

With four Grammy Awards, tens-of-millions of records sold and an unmatched imprint on contemporary R&B, Boyz II Men could hang it up at any time. The group’s sultry, infectious ballads endure, as does the harmonious trio as a performing group. Boyz II Men headlines the second installment of this year’s Jax River Jams on Thursday with support from Duval hip-hop artist (and JME contributor) Mr. Al Pete. 

This is a Free Event | Map

Indie-Folk

Bon Iver – Thursday, April 14

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

One of the most celebrated artists to emerge from the mid-aughts indie-music sphere, Bon Iver continues to churn out his singular brand of ambient and interesting folk, while collaborating with just about every contemporary artist with their salt. Bon Iver plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with support from Dijon –– another artist breaking new ground with his singular sonic approach.

Tickets | Map 

Metal 

To Us Below – Sunday, April 17

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

A great and undeniably heavy lineup of metal acts is on tap for Jack Rabbits on Sunday, featuring Welcome To Chaos touring package To Us Below, WoR and Matriarchs, plus support from Jax metal lords The Noctambulant. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

