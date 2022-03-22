Tiny Desk Meets SXSW | KAINA

By Anamaria Sayre
Image

Every year, NPR Music participates in the SXSW music festival, whether it’s curating a stage or simply attending hundreds of shows at the annual event in Austin, Texas. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but it returned last March as an online festival. We programmed a virtual “stage” of Tiny Desk (home) concerts in 2021 in a series called Tiny Desk Meets SXSW. This year we return again, virtually, with another round of Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: four videos filmed in various locations, all of them full of surprises.

Setting the scene with a winding tour of the jam-packed gathering of musicians in a mystical recreation of her childhood casita, Chicago-based singer KAINA offers her Tiny Desk (home) concert viewer a temporally unhinged invitation to come over to her house after school.

It doesn’t take much to imagine what it was like in the vocalist’s childhood home: salsa bouncing off the walls, arepas flowing from the kitchen, no one allowed to go home unfed (thanks in part to her Venezuelan and Guatemalan parents). KAINA is channeling that same casita-born energy into her performance here. She opens the performance with the title track to her new album, “It Was a Home,” a twinkly piece complete with nostalgic riffs and soft percussion. She mentions that she was featured in Saba’s 2018 Tiny Desk, but this is her first time owning the performance herself — and she hardly takes a beat after the song is over to bask in the glory of her center-stage experience before she takes her time naming every person on stage – and off – who built the 15-minute performance. Moving on to her upbeat, zanier number, “Apple,” she brings more “friends” (instrumentalists, vocalists and puppets included) on screen for the performance. Closing with a full-bodied, chorally-backed performance of “Casita,” she once again takes the time to give the voices around her equal space alongside her own.

But her community – these featured musicians, the city of Chicago, Latinas across the country – aren’t the only people she’s elevating here. She’s using this space, her casita and this moment in her career to speak to her inner child, as she describes in “It Was a Home.” She’s assuring her that when she’s all grown up she’ll use her voice to shine a light on her casita, beseeching the entire world to marvel at its beauty.

SET LIST

  • “It Was a Home”
  • “Apple”
  • “Casita”

MUSICIANS

  • KAINA: vocals
  • Michael Hilger: keyboards
  • Sen Morimoto: keyboard, vocals
  • Ryan Person: drums
  • Brian Sanborn: guitar
  • Quinn Cochran: guitar, vocals
  • Michael Cantella: bass
  • Background Vocalists: NNAMDÏ, Paige Pohlad, Kara Jackson

CREDITS

  • Directed & Produced by: Bitchcraft Collective
  • Cinematographer: Matt Hatleberg
  • Edited by: Jack Cronin
  • Audio: Brok Mende
  • Puppeteers: Frances Farlee, Ashley De La Torre, Quinn Regan, Izzi Vasquez
  • Producer: Kaleb Eisenmann
  • Executive Producers: Saró & Matt Hatleberg
  • Co-Directors: Kaden Maloney & Rachel Cole
  • UPM: Alexis Vergara
  • 1st Assistant Director: Erica Martens
  • Set Designers: Kaden Maloney, Rachel Cole & Alexis Vergara
  • Steadicam Operator: Brian Delisi
  • B Cam Operator: Luciana Salinas
  • 1st Assistant Camera: Doug Birch
  • Gaffer: Ted Holmwood
  • Key Grip: Chris “Skoach” Owsiany
  • Colorist/DIT: Spencer Hagerman

Friends of Friends Recording

Special Thanks:

  • Bryan Casallo
  • Pogi Studios
  • Camera Ambassador
  • Atlas Lighting
  • Magnanimous Media
  • Josh Jones

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen
  • Video Producer: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
  • Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer
  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Apple, Casita, It Was a Home, KAINA, Music, New music, NPR, SXSW and Tiny Desk Concert

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Tiny Desk Meets SXSW | KAINA”
Mar. 22, 2022

Tiny Desk Meets SXSW | KAINA

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really dig”
Mar. 22, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really dig

Featured image for “With ‘Americancer,’ the Legend of the Late Paten Locke Grows”
Mar. 21, 2022

With ‘Americancer,’ the Legend of the Late Paten Locke Grows

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 new tracks from Jax artists out now”
Mar. 20, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 new tracks from Jax artists out now

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Mar. 19, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “Just Announced | Herbie Hancock will headline Jacksonville Jazz Fest”
Mar. 16, 2022

Just Announced | Herbie Hancock will headline Jacksonville Jazz Fest

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs you should hear right now”
Mar. 15, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs you should hear right now

Featured image for “Bonobo | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Mar. 15, 2022

Bonobo | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 new songs by Jax artists out now”
Mar. 14, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 new songs by Jax artists out now

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax (March 14-20)”
Mar. 13, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax (March 14-20)

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM