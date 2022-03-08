Just Announced | Phoebe Bridgers at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Acclaimed, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter brings continues her red-hot run with a stop at The Amp

By JME Staff
Press photograph of Pheobe Bridgers
Credit: Press photograph by Carter Howe

One of the most respected and commercially successful contemporary singer-songwriters, Phoebe Bridgers, has announced the addition of several dates to her upcoming Reunion Tour, with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in May.

The 27-year-old California native’s 2017 debut solo effort, Stranger in the Alps, established Bridgers as one of the most compelling new voices in indie-rock. Her 2020 full-length, Punisher, earned her four Grammy nominations and much wider acclaim. In addition to her solo work, Bridgers has collaborated with Taylor Swift and is a member of the band boygenius with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, as well as Better Oblivion Community Center with Connor Oberst.

Bridgers Reunion Tour kicks off in Arizona in April before a prime slot at this year’s Coachella Valley Arts Music and Arts Festival. She plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday, May 25. Ticket buyers are encouraged to register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale to purchase tickets for The Amp show, which will be available to verified fans on Thursday, March 8 beginning at 10 a.m.

In this article: concert, jacksonville, Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher, singer-songwriter, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Stranger in the Alps and The Amp

