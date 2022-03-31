New Mix | Fresh Squeeze

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including anthemic rockers Arcade Fire‘s return to glory, the latest from indie-darlings Kevin Morby, Soccer Mommy and Angel Olsen, noisy and weird new releases from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Guerilla Toss and Dehd, as well as hip-hop from the all-star trio of Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk. Plus Father John Misty, Guppy, Rex Orange County and the hottest new voice in reggae: Koffee.

There’s also plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including the debut of electronic artist Daddy, an indie-pop banger from Leo Sun, garage rock from Ducats and a single from the late, great Paten Locke‘s first posthumous full-length.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.