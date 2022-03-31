New Mix | Fresh Squeeze

Discover the best new music by local, regional, national and international artists
Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.
This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including anthemic rockers Arcade Fire‘s return to glory, the latest from indie-darlings Kevin Morby, Soccer Mommy and Angel Olsen, noisy and weird new releases from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Guerilla Toss and Dehd, as well as hip-hop from the all-star trio of Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk. Plus Father John Misty, Guppy, Rex Orange County and the hottest new voice in reggae: Koffee.
There’s also plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including the debut of electronic artist Daddy, an indie-pop banger from Leo Sun, garage rock from Ducats and a single from the late, great Paten Locke‘s first posthumous full-length.
Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.