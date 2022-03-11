Just Announced | Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The wildly popular throwback rhythm-and-blues act will play The Amp with Zach Bryan

By JME Staff
Press photo of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Credit: Press photograph by Malia James

Throwback rhythm-and-blues act Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is hitting the road this spring, touring the globe before an early summer stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The band’s third-studio album, The Future, launched the Denver band from the upper-tier of the college radio charts into full-blown mainstream stardom, with appearances on syndicated programs, like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform with Jon Batiste or, most recently, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band performed the record’s standout tracks, including “Survivor” and “Baby I Got Your Number.”

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats tour kicks off in the Sunshine State in March, when they play Tampa’s Innings Festival. They’ll crisscross the US, then head to Europe before returning to the States. They’ll visit Northeast Florida for a performance at The Amp on Tuesday, June 21. Country-leaning singer-songwriter Zach Bryan will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11.

