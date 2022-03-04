Just Announced | Herbie Hancock will headline Jacksonville Jazz Fest

George Benson, Christian Sands Trio, Jazzmeia Horn and John Lumpkin also announced

By JME Staff
Photo of Herbie Hancock
CBS Television, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Headliners for the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival have been announced. Back is guitar-phenom George Benson. Youngsters like 30-year-old vocalist and songwriter Jazzmeia Horn, as well as 32-year-old pianist and composer Christian Sands are on the bill. Local drummer and bandleader John Lumpkin will performa as well.

But the big news: Herbie Hancock. A multi-instrumentalist and architect of post-bop best known for his playful experimentation with synthesizers and flirtation with electronic music on the monumental jazz-funk fusion opus Head Hunters, Hancock will perform on Friday, May 27.

The 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival is held May 26-29 on three stages in Downtown Jacksonville. Originally called the Mayport and All That Jazz Festival, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival celebrated its 40th year in 2021. Read our brief history of the fest.

More details to come.

