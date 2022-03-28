Go | This week’s best concerts in and around Jax

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

This week, singer-songwriter Iron & Wine, smooth-jazz maestro Kenny G and popular ambient Orlando duo Tonstartssbandht will visit Jax. Meanwhile, celebrated local multi-hyphenate GeeXella returns, as does the annual Springing The Blues Festival.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Hip-Hop/DJ

Taylor Alxndr + Geexella – Wednesday, March 30

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Two emerging multi-hyphenates from the Southeast hit Rain Dogs when Atlanta musician-drag-performer-community-activist Taylor Alxndr brings their The 1993 Tour to town, with support from Jax’s own DJ-singer-rapper-activist Geexella.

Singer-Songwriter

Iron & Wine – Wednesday, March 30

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

A South Carolina-bred, former film professor Sam Beam played an integral role in the neo-folk revival of the early aughts, dispensing cinematic songwriting on a collection of whispery, lo-fi and critically lauded albums under the moniker Iron & Wine. The professorially dressed singer-songwriter performs at the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.

Smooth Jazz

Kenny G – Friday, April 1

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

As a new HBO documentary, Listening to Kenny G, makes clear, despite being one of the best-selling jazz composers and performers of the 20th Century –– and ushering in the popular radio format: smooth jazz –– saxophonist Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, AKA Kenny G, remains one of the most ploarizing figures in music. As the doc (which is a high recommend!) also makes clear: he could care less (maybe he’s more punk than we give him credit for). G brings his seemingly non-confrontational brand of jazz to the Florida Theatre on Friday.

Blues

Springing The Blues Festival – Friday, April 1; Saturday, April 2

Seawalk Pavilion | Jacksonville Beach

A Beaches’ vernal-equinox staple, the annual Springing The Blues Festival returns to the Seawalk Pavilion on Friday and Saturday, with two full days of performances and festivities.

Ambient

Tonstartssbandht – Saturday, April 2

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

After more than a decade of prolifically churning out mind-expanding ambient music, Orlando natives Tonstartssbandht (pronounced Tone-starts-band-hut) had their most successful release to date with 2021’s Petunia. In the midst of a tour that began way back in the summer of 2021, the Sunshine State-bred duo makes a pitstop in Jax, playing the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.

