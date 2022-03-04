Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

This week hometown hero JJ Grey brings an all-star cast to The Amp, Athens indie-pop band of Montreal celebrates the release of its very own beer at Intuition Ale Works, local singer-songwriter Andy Zipf previews his new record at Blue Jay Listening Room and the legendary Graham Nash plays PV Concert Hall.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Singer-Songwriter

Graham Nash – Wednesday, March 9

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Graham Nash occupies rarified air as one of only a handful of artists twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As a member of the Hollies and the folk-rock supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and as a solo artist, Nash has made an indelible mark on popular music. The legendary artist plays the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.

Indie Pop

of Montreal – Thursday, March 10

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

The wildly popular Athens-formed indie-pop group founded by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Barnes made a mark on college radio in the early- and mid-2000s with its infectious sonic fusion. The band celebrates the release of Kcrraannggaanngg!! –– a pilsner brewed by Intuition Ale Works –– with a concert at the brewery’s downtown taproom.

Various Artists

JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue – Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Hometown hero JJ Grey brings an all-star lineup to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for two eclectic nights of music across two stages. JJ Grey and Mofro are joined by Ben Harper, Dumpstafunk, Steel Pulse, Eugene Snowden, Larkin Poe, Neal Francis and the Grey Boy All-Stars. More details at theampsa.com

Singer-Songwriter

Andy Zipf – Friday, March 11

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Jax-based singer-songwriter Andy Zipf plays tunes from his forthcoming new album (his tenth!), as well as cuts from his previous nine records at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday night. Read our review of the first single from Zipf’s How to Make a Paper Airplane.

