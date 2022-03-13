Go | The best concerts in Jax (March 14-20)

Soccer Mommy, Liz Cooper, Afroman, Dashboard Confessional and more

By JME Staff
Indie Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy
Indie singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy is just one of several big time acts added to Intuition's winter/spring lineup. | Credit: Press photograph by Brian Ziff

This week starts with local synth-lords opening for fellow Sunshine State electronic acts at Root Down. Later, Afroman and Liz Cooper are sure to keep Jack Rabbits full on two separate nights. And early-2000s indie and alt-rock darlings Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional play The Amp.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Electronic 

Mother Juno – Tuesday, March 15

Root Down | Five Points

Orlando electronic outfit Mother Juno kickoff their tour at Root Down in Five Points with support from X Harlow and local synth-masters Animal Clinic and Severed + Said. 

Tickets are sliding scale at the door | Map 

Hip-Hop

Afroman – Wednesday, March 16

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Rapper, multi-instrumentalist and comedian, Joseph Foreman, AKA Afroman, brings his highly entertaining stage show to Jack Rabbits on Wednesday. 

Tickets | Map 

Alternative Rock 

Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional – Thursday, March 17

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Darlings of relatively soft early 2000’s indie-rock Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional have enjoyed enduring careers. Both acts bring new(-ish) works to The Amp on Thursday.  

Tickets | Map 

Alt-Country 

Liz Cooper – Friday, March 18 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Nashville-by-way-of-Vermont alt-country singer-songwriter Liz Cooper brings her Hot Sass Tour to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Thursday. 

Tickets | Map 

Indie-Rock

Soccer Mommy – Friday, March 18

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Twenty-four-year-old indie sensation, singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison, AKA Soccer Mommy, plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday, performing cuts from her latest full-length, Color Theory

Tickets | Map 

In this article: Afroman, concert calendar, concerts, Dashboard Confessional, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, Jaxlive, Live music, Liz Cooper, Soccer Mommy and St. Augustine Amphitheatre

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax (March 14-20)”
Mar. 13, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax (March 14-20)

Featured image for “Just Announced | Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Mar. 11, 2022

Just Announced | Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Featured image for “Crate Diggin’ | Re: Reissues”
Mar. 11, 2022

Crate Diggin’ | Re: Reissues

Featured image for “Interview | Bob Boilen on the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest”
Mar. 10, 2022

Interview | Bob Boilen on the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

Featured image for “New Mix | Electro Lounge celebrates experimentation and innovation”
Mar. 10, 2022

New Mix | Electro Lounge celebrates experimentation and innovation

Featured image for “Watch JJ Grey Perform on First Coast Connect”
Mar. 09, 2022

Watch JJ Grey Perform on First Coast Connect

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we’re listening to this week”
Mar. 08, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we’re listening to this week

Featured image for “Just Announced | Phoebe Bridgers at St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Mar. 08, 2022

Just Announced | Phoebe Bridgers at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Featured image for “Jax Brewery Intuition and Athens Indie-Pop Band of Montreal Partner on Beer Collab”
Mar. 07, 2022

Jax Brewery Intuition and Athens Indie-Pop Band of Montreal Partner on Beer Collab

Featured image for “Leonard Cohen Estate Sells Song Catalog”
Mar. 06, 2022

Leonard Cohen Estate Sells Song Catalog

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM