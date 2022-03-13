Go | The best concerts in Jax (March 14-20)

This week starts with local synth-lords opening for fellow Sunshine State electronic acts at Root Down. Later, Afroman and Liz Cooper are sure to keep Jack Rabbits full on two separate nights. And early-2000s indie and alt-rock darlings Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional play The Amp.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Electronic

Mother Juno – Tuesday, March 15

Root Down | Five Points

<a href="https://motherjuno.bandcamp.com/album/trust">Trust by Mother Juno</a>

Orlando electronic outfit Mother Juno kickoff their tour at Root Down in Five Points with support from X Harlow and local synth-masters Animal Clinic and Severed + Said.

Tickets are sliding scale at the door | Map

Hip-Hop

Afroman – Wednesday, March 16

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Rapper, multi-instrumentalist and comedian, Joseph Foreman, AKA Afroman, brings his highly entertaining stage show to Jack Rabbits on Wednesday.

Tickets | Map

Alternative Rock

Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional – Thursday, March 17

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Darlings of relatively soft early 2000’s indie-rock Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional have enjoyed enduring careers. Both acts bring new(-ish) works to The Amp on Thursday.

Tickets | Map

Alt-Country

Liz Cooper – Friday, March 18

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Nashville-by-way-of-Vermont alt-country singer-songwriter Liz Cooper brings her Hot Sass Tour to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Thursday.

Tickets | Map

Indie-Rock

Soccer Mommy – Friday, March 18

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Twenty-four-year-old indie sensation, singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison, AKA Soccer Mommy, plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday, performing cuts from her latest full-length, Color Theory.

Tickets | Map