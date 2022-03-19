Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Country star Charley Crockett, an album release show, electronic trio Joywave, a Patsy Cline cover band and Widespread Panic X 3
This week, vintage-country aesthete Charley Crockett, indie-electronic-dance trio Joywave and beloved jam band Widespread Panic all visit the First Coast. Also this week, local singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll will celebrate a new album with a release show. And Beaches-based Patsy Cline tribute act Patsy’s Daydream plays the T-Dub’s Mercantile.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Country
Charley Crockett – Wednesday, March 23
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
A noted purveyor of Americana, singer-songwriter Charley Crockett has a unique feel for vintage sounds, exploring the country canon with a keen sense of humor. The Texas native brings his varietous songbook to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday.
Singer-Songwriter
Cory Driscoll: Eureka Springs Release Show – Thursday, March 24
Sun-Ray Cinema | Five Points
Like many artists of a bygone LP-centric era, Jax-based singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll writes tunes based around a theme in order to create an entire body of work –– it’s called an album, kids! On Thursday Driscoll celebrates the release of his latest, Eureka Springs, performing the record front-to-back with a full band at Sun-Ray Cinema.
Indie/Electronic
Joywave – Thursday, March 24
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
New York indie-electronic-dance trio Joywave bring their laundry list of college-radio chart toppers and post-punk energy to Jack Rabbits in San Marco.
Roots/Reggae
Nattali Rize – Friday, March 25
1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Australia-native and Jamaica-based roots singer-songwriter Nattali Rize brings her pop- and reggae- infused rhythms to Downtown Jacksonville’s 1904 Music Hall on Friday.
Patsy Cline
Patsy’s Daydream – Saturday, March 26
T-Dubs Mercantile | Atlantic Beach
Patsy Cline was one of the most influential singers of the 20th Century. Tianna Disalvo is a Jacksonville musician who, aside from loving Patsy Cline, has a formidable voice herself. Patsy’s Daydream is a band of Jacksonville musicians, led by Disalvo, that covers songs made famous by Patsy Cline. They play T-Dub’s Mercantile in Atlantic Beach on Saturday. Got it?
$10 at the Door | Map
Jam
Widespread Panic – Friday, March 25; Saturday, March 26; Sunday, March 27
St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine
No other jam band since The Dead has encouraged as much devotion as Athens, Georgia’s Widespread Panic. The noodling sextet will give their devotees all they can ask for (and more) with three consecutive performances at The Amp.