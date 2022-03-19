Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Every week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated each Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

This week, vintage-country aesthete Charley Crockett, indie-electronic-dance trio Joywave and beloved jam band Widespread Panic all visit the First Coast. Also this week, local singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll will celebrate a new album with a release show. And Beaches-based Patsy Cline tribute act Patsy’s Daydream plays the T-Dub’s Mercantile.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Country

Charley Crockett – Wednesday, March 23

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

A noted purveyor of Americana, singer-songwriter Charley Crockett has a unique feel for vintage sounds, exploring the country canon with a keen sense of humor. The Texas native brings his varietous songbook to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday.

Tickets | Map

Singer-Songwriter

Cory Driscoll: Eureka Springs Release Show – Thursday, March 24

Sun-Ray Cinema | Five Points

Like many artists of a bygone LP-centric era, Jax-based singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll writes tunes based around a theme in order to create an entire body of work –– it’s called an album, kids! On Thursday Driscoll celebrates the release of his latest, Eureka Springs, performing the record front-to-back with a full band at Sun-Ray Cinema.

Tickets | Map

Indie/Electronic

Joywave – Thursday, March 24

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

New York indie-electronic-dance trio Joywave bring their laundry list of college-radio chart toppers and post-punk energy to Jack Rabbits in San Marco.

Tickets | Map

Roots/Reggae

Nattali Rize – Friday, March 25

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Australia-native and Jamaica-based roots singer-songwriter Nattali Rize brings her pop- and reggae- infused rhythms to Downtown Jacksonville’s 1904 Music Hall on Friday.

Tickets | Map

Patsy Cline

Patsy’s Daydream – Saturday, March 26

T-Dubs Mercantile | Atlantic Beach

Patsy Cline was one of the most influential singers of the 20th Century. Tianna Disalvo is a Jacksonville musician who, aside from loving Patsy Cline, has a formidable voice herself. Patsy’s Daydream is a band of Jacksonville musicians, led by Disalvo, that covers songs made famous by Patsy Cline. They play T-Dub’s Mercantile in Atlantic Beach on Saturday. Got it?

$10 at the Door | Map

Jam

Widespread Panic – Friday, March 25; Saturday, March 26; Sunday, March 27

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

No other jam band since The Dead has encouraged as much devotion as Athens, Georgia’s Widespread Panic. The noodling sextet will give their devotees all they can ask for (and more) with three consecutive performances at The Amp.

Tickets | Map