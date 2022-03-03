Fireboy DML | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By LaTesha Harris
Image

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Dearly beloved: we are gathered here today to get through this thing called “Afro-life.” Surrounded by lush greenery and soft lavender lighting, Fireboy DML makes his Tiny Desk (home) concert debut from Lagos, Nigeria. The Nigerian singer-songwriter delivers the three-song set with an earnest reverence – his warm vocals reflecting a depth of passion and devotion best attributed to being brought up in a church choir.

Fireboy DML describes his wide-ranging sound – a fusion of R&B, Afrobeats, pop and alté (Nigeria’s alternative scene) – as “Afro-life.” This ambient, feel-good experimentation emerged in 2018 with his breakout single, “Jealous.” He went on to drop his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, in 2019 and his sophomore album Apollo in 2020. A member of YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide, Fireboy DML is pushing the vanguard of Afropop alongside contemporaries like Rema, Joeboy and Oxlade. His third album, Playboy, is forthcoming.

SET LIST

  • “Like I Do”
  • “Tattoo”
  • “Peru”

MUSICIANS

  • Fireboy DML: vocals
  • Vibe Kings (backing band)
  • Best Amakhian: guitar
  • Femi Jacobs Isaac: keyboard
  • Ebenezar Olayinka: drums
  • Julius Olabiyi: trumpet
  • Ayodele Olusegun: bass

CREDITS

  • Video: Greene ‘Abula’ Abdulazeez, Bolaji Kareem, Tina Jaiyesinmi, Eniola Awode
  • Audio: Glitch Africa, Don Zenith, Kenechi Raphael, Sifon Alphonsus
  • Producer: Ladi Sodimu
  • Assistant Producer: Adenugba Kelvin
  • Editor, Colorist: Greene “Abula” Abdulazeez
  • Location Manager: Yusuf Ganiy
  • Camera assistant: Demylade Olurombi, Oresajo Opeyemi
  • Gaffer: Folorunsho Olagunju
  • Production company: The Greenade Company

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Abby O’Neill
  • Video Producer: Kara Frame
  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer
  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Afro-life, Fireboy DML, fusion, Home Concert, Like I do, Peru, pop, R&B, Tattoo and Tiny Desk

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works”
Mar. 03, 2022

Just Announced | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works

Featured image for “New 2,000-Capacity Music Venue Coming to Jax’s Rail Yard District”
Mar. 03, 2022

New 2,000-Capacity Music Venue Coming to Jax’s Rail Yard District

Featured image for “Fireboy DML | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Mar. 03, 2022

Fireboy DML | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs the JME team is listening to right now”
Mar. 01, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs the JME team is listening to right now

Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team”
Mar. 01, 2022

Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team

Featured image for “A Stunning New Take on “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” from Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few”
Feb. 28, 2022

A Stunning New Take on “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” from Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Feb. 28, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Here’s what the JME team is listening to right now”
Feb. 28, 2022

Fresh Rotation | Here’s what the JME team is listening to right now

Featured image for “EARTHGANG’s ‘Ghetto Gods’ looks for divinity in Atlanta’s dichotomies”
Feb. 27, 2022

EARTHGANG’s ‘Ghetto Gods’ looks for divinity in Atlanta’s dichotomies

Featured image for “‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus”
Feb. 24, 2022

‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM