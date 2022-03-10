New Mix | Electro Lounge celebrates experimentation and innovation

Our latest Electro Lounge playlist features innovative artists from the past and present, with Freddie Hubbard’s Jazz standard “Little Sunflower” reimagined by Bird Moves. If you’ve never heard Thunderball, the DC group mentored by The Thievery Corporation, you are in for a treat because we’ve got two Thunderball classics for your consideration. Plus, music from The Thievery Corporation, themselves, Gare du Nord’s neo-soul, Miles Davis’ genre-shattering Bitches Brew track “John McLaughlin” and nd Brand New Music from Jordan Rakei, Alissa Cara and Perfume Genius.

And we saved the best for last as we let Chet Baker remind us to always “Look For The Silver Lining.”