Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team

Robert Glasper, Kurt Vile, SASAMI, Saba, Hurray For the Riff Raff and more

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze graphic red
Credit: Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist.

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including a cut from Robert Glasper‘s monumental Black Radio III, the first fried-pop single from Kurt Vile‘s upcoming full length, a standout from Saba‘s opus A Few Good Things and more from Helado Negro, SASAMI, Hurray for the Riff Raff and new songs from Jacksonville artists.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.

Featured Local Tunes

“Youth Crescendo” by Pineapple Peace

“Luckiest Bastard” by CS Hickey

“Florida Motel” by DL is OK

“Fruit Flies” by Teal Peel

“Can’t Escape the Rain” by Dean Winter and the Heat

Playlist highlights

“Bad Love” by Dehd

“Like Exploding Stones” by Kurt Vile

“Better Than I Imagined” [feat. H.E.R, Meshell Ndegeocello] by Robert Glasper

“SAGA” by Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Life Every Voice” by Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few

In this article: best new music, Fresh Squeeze, Helado Negro, jacksonville, Kurt Vile, mix, New music, playlist, Robert Glasper and Saba

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs the JME team is listening to right now”
Mar. 01, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 4 new songs the JME team is listening to right now

Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team”
Mar. 01, 2022

Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team

Featured image for “A Stunning New Take on “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” from Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few”
Feb. 28, 2022

A Stunning New Take on “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” from Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Feb. 28, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Here’s what the JME team is listening to right now”
Feb. 28, 2022

Fresh Rotation | Here’s what the JME team is listening to right now

Featured image for “EARTHGANG’s ‘Ghetto Gods’ looks for divinity in Atlanta’s dichotomies”
Feb. 27, 2022

EARTHGANG’s ‘Ghetto Gods’ looks for divinity in Atlanta’s dichotomies

Featured image for “‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus”
Feb. 24, 2022

‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus

Featured image for “Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees singer and voracious collaborator, dies at 57”
Feb. 23, 2022

Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees singer and voracious collaborator, dies at 57

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 Northeast Florida songwriters you need to hear right now”
Feb. 22, 2022

Local Spotlight | 3 Northeast Florida songwriters you need to hear right now

Featured image for “Winterland IV | Here’s what you need to know about Downtown Jax’s big FREE indie-music fest”
Feb. 22, 2022

Winterland IV | Here’s what you need to know about Downtown Jax’s big FREE indie-music fest

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM