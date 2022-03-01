Fresh Squeeze | The best new music handpicked by the JME team

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist.

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including a cut from Robert Glasper‘s monumental Black Radio III, the first fried-pop single from Kurt Vile‘s upcoming full length, a standout from Saba‘s opus A Few Good Things and more from Helado Negro, SASAMI, Hurray for the Riff Raff and new songs from Jacksonville artists.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.

Featured Local Tunes

“Youth Crescendo” by Pineapple Peace

“Luckiest Bastard” by CS Hickey

“Florida Motel” by DL is OK

“Fruit Flies” by Teal Peel

“Can’t Escape the Rain” by Dean Winter and the Heat

Playlist highlights

“Bad Love” by Dehd

“Like Exploding Stones” by Kurt Vile

“Better Than I Imagined” [feat. H.E.R, Meshell Ndegeocello] by Robert Glasper

“SAGA” by Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Life Every Voice” by Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few