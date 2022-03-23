Just Announced | Alt-country band American Aquarium at PV Concert Hall

By JME Staff
American Aquarium press photo
Raleigh-bred alt-country outfit American Aquarium plays the PV Concert Hall in June | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Purveyors of anthemic alt-country, North Carolina-bred American Aquarium has announced a summer tour of the East Coast with a stop at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, returning to Northeast Florida for the first time since their November 2021 performance at Jack Rabbits.

The brainchild of bandleader BJ Barham, the group’s latest iteration is touring 2020’s critically lauded, Shooter-Jennings-produced Lamentations. In 2021, the band released a Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, a two-volume collection of covers of ’90s country tunes.

American Aquarium plays the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 21. Tickets are available beginning Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

