Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami in March

The world will again descend on Miami for the premier electronic music festival

By Heather Schatz
Artist performing at Ultra Music Festival
Credit: Photograph courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. And the lineup looks about what one would expect from an event that bills itself as the “world’s premier electronic music festival.” 

This year’s Ultra line-up reads like a veritable who’s who of EDM artists. The world’s number-one DJ (according to DJ Mag’s 2021 Top 100 DJs Poll) David Guetta, GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist Illenium and the enduring electronic/dance duo Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, better known as Sofi Tukker, are just a few of the notable acts performing this year.

The weekend will also include performances by Afrojack, Alesso, Camelphat, DJ Snake, Fisher, Martin Garrix, Cedric Gervais, Knife Party, Kygo, Pendulum, Nikki Romero, Slander, Tiesto, Oliver Tree, Frank Walker, Zed’s Dead, and more. 

Ultra returns to Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on March 25, 26 and 27, and will once again serve as the grand finale to Miami Music Week, the weeklong marathon of electronic music events that consistently draws an international contingent numbering in the hundreds of thousands to South Florida. 

Ultra Music Festival takes place March 25, 26 and 27 in Miami’s Bayfront Park. Tickets are on sale.  

