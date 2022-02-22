Just Announced | The War on Drugs to play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October

Throwback American rock band The War on Drugs have announced new dates in support of their latest full-length, 2021’s critically acclaimed I Don’t Live Here Anymore, including a stop in Northeast Florida at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October.

Led by singer-guitarist Adam Grunduciel, The War on Drugs emerged from the late-aughts red-hot Philadelphia indie-rock scene, performing synth- and guitar-forward rock tunes that harken back to Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms and Bruce Springsteen’s The River. After making noise on college radio with the 2011’s Slave Ambient, the band achieved crossover success with 2014’s Lost in the Dream, earning airplay on mainstream rock radio, as well as buzz as torchbearers of rock and roll in the New York Times

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from the group’s latest record, debuted at number one on college radio last year.

The War on Drugs plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, October 6. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25.