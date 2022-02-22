Just Announced | The War on Drugs to play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October

Rock torchbearers The War on Drugs will make a stop in Northeast Florida this fall

By JME Staff
Press photograph of rock band The War on Drugs
Credit: Press photograph by Shawn Brackbill courtesy of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Throwback American rock band The War on Drugs have announced new dates in support of their latest full-length, 2021’s critically acclaimed I Don’t Live Here Anymore, including a stop in Northeast Florida at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October.

Led by singer-guitarist Adam Grunduciel, The War on Drugs emerged from the late-aughts red-hot Philadelphia indie-rock scene, performing synth- and guitar-forward rock tunes that harken back to Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms and Bruce Springsteen’s The River. After making noise on college radio with the 2011’s Slave Ambient, the band achieved crossover success with 2014’s Lost in the Dream, earning airplay on mainstream rock radio, as well as buzz as torchbearers of rock and roll in the New York Times

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from the group’s latest record, debuted at number one on college radio last year.

The War on Drugs plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, October 6. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25.

In this article: concert, Indie rock, jacksonville, northeast florida, rock and roll, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, The Amp and The War On Drugs

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | The War on Drugs to play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October”
Feb. 22, 2022

Just Announced | The War on Drugs to play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October
Featured image for “Winterland IV | Here’s what you need to know about Downtown Jax’s big FREE indie-music fest”
Feb. 22, 2022

Winterland IV | Here’s what you need to know about Downtown Jax’s big FREE indie-music fest
Featured image for “Jax’s Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks Join Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones to Rework a Crowd Favorite ”
Feb. 22, 2022

Jax’s Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks Join Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones to Rework a Crowd Favorite 
Featured image for “Is Music Getting Old?”
Feb. 21, 2022

Is Music Getting Old?
Featured image for “Black Voices in American Music: The Playlist”
Feb. 21, 2022

Black Voices in American Music: The Playlist
Featured image for “New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge”
Feb. 21, 2022

New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Feb. 21, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 songs you need to hear right now”
Feb. 16, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 songs you need to hear right now
Featured image for “Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series honors the African American Heritage of the Oldest City”
Feb. 16, 2022

Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series honors the African American Heritage of the Oldest City
Featured image for “Just Announced | John Fogerty at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Feb. 15, 2022

Just Announced | John Fogerty at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM