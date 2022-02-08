Just Announced | The Lumineers at Daily’s Place

Ho Hey! The Lumineers will bring their folk-rock stomp to Jacksonville in May

By JME Staff
Press photo of The Lumineers
The Lumineers will kick off their US tour in support of their fourth studio album, 'Brightside,' in Jacksonville at Daily's Place. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Indie-folk darlings The Lumineers have announced a four-dozen-plus-date North American tour, kicking off at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville in May.

Founded by vocalist-guitarist Wesley Schultz and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites, the Denver-based band emerged from the coffee shops, storming the pop-music charts with their GRAMMY nominated 2013 self-titled offering, which featured “Submarine” and the anthemic “Ho Hey,” both of which went from college radio rotation to mainstream standards.

On the strength of 2016’s “Cleopatra,” the first single from the the band’s 2016 full-length of the same name, The Lumineers cemented themselves as an indie-rock force with big-time crossover appeal. The group’s fourth studio album, Brightside, was released in January of 2022.

Through a partnership with environmental non-profit REVERB.org, The Lumineers created the first major climate positive tour in 2020, eliminating significantly more greenhouse gas pollution than the tour emits and engaging fans to take action.

The Lumineers will embark on their similarly climate-positive Brightside World Tour in February, with a multi-city route through Europe before returning to the US for Tampa’s Innings Festival in March. After a short break, the US leg of the Brightside tour begins in Jacksonville on May 18 at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville. Tickets for the Daily’s Place show go on sale on Friday, February 18.

In this article: Cleopatra, concerts, folk, Ho Hey, Indie and The Lumineers

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “I thought Encanto’s songs were forgettable. So I went back to see what I was missing”
Feb. 08, 2022

I thought Encanto’s songs were forgettable. So I went back to see what I was missing
Featured image for “Just Announced | The Lumineers at Daily’s Place”
Feb. 08, 2022

Just Announced | The Lumineers at Daily’s Place
Featured image for “San Francisco’s Hunx and his Punx Added to Winterland IV Lineup”
Feb. 07, 2022

San Francisco’s Hunx and his Punx Added to Winterland IV Lineup
Featured image for “Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling”
Feb. 07, 2022

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling
Featured image for “10 Jacksonville Artists to Watch in 2022”
Feb. 07, 2022

10 Jacksonville Artists to Watch in 2022
Featured image for “Go | The can’t miss concerts of the week in Jax”
Feb. 07, 2022

Go | The can’t miss concerts of the week in Jax
Featured image for “The enduring, expanding legacy of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing””
Feb. 06, 2022

The enduring, expanding legacy of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | Listen to 3 new tracks from Jax artists out now”
Feb. 04, 2022

Local Spotlight | Listen to 3 new tracks from Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami in March”
Feb. 04, 2022

Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami in March
Featured image for “Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more”
Feb. 03, 2022

Intuition Ale Works to host Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat, Luna Luna and more

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – Blue Jay Listening Room JME Showcase Series - Blue Jay Listening RoomSaturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM