Just Announced | The Lumineers at Daily’s Place

Indie-folk darlings The Lumineers have announced a four-dozen-plus-date North American tour, kicking off at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville in May.

Founded by vocalist-guitarist Wesley Schultz and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites, the Denver-based band emerged from the coffee shops, storming the pop-music charts with their GRAMMY nominated 2013 self-titled offering, which featured “Submarine” and the anthemic “Ho Hey,” both of which went from college radio rotation to mainstream standards.

On the strength of 2016’s “Cleopatra,” the first single from the the band’s 2016 full-length of the same name, The Lumineers cemented themselves as an indie-rock force with big-time crossover appeal. The group’s fourth studio album, Brightside, was released in January of 2022.

Through a partnership with environmental non-profit REVERB.org, The Lumineers created the first major climate positive tour in 2020, eliminating significantly more greenhouse gas pollution than the tour emits and engaging fans to take action.

The Lumineers will embark on their similarly climate-positive Brightside World Tour in February, with a multi-city route through Europe before returning to the US for Tampa’s Innings Festival in March. After a short break, the US leg of the Brightside tour begins in Jacksonville on May 18 at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville. Tickets for the Daily’s Place show go on sale on Friday, February 18.