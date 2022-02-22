Local Spotlight | 3 Northeast Florida songwriters you need to hear right now

New tunes from CS Hickey, DL is Ok and Pineapple Peace

By JME Staff
Press photos of DL is Ok, Pineapple Peace and CS Hickey
Credit: (Clockwise from left) DL is OK, Pineapple Peace and CS Hickey press photographs courtesy of the artists

We’re always keeping our ear to the ground in order to put the spotlight on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, Jacksonville Music Experience contributors share three songs by local singer-songwriters that we think you’ll really dig.

Let’s dive in.

“Youth Crescendo” by Pineapple Peace

“How do you fall in love?” sings Jax singer-songwriter Lauren Chase on the first single from her new solo project Pineapple Peace. Chase, one-part of indie-folk duo Isabela Parole, posits the question as a matter of timeliness––a mindful reflection on current affairs or at least on some new addition to accumulated experience. The song opens with an atmospheric synth before Chase’s acoustic guitar and lo-fi vocals provide the opening salvo: “I was trying to reach a crescendo, standing by the window of my hotel.” Like her Isabela Parole counterpart (Souvineer), Chase has a lyrical gift for striking visuals, as well as a tasteful (see: effortlessly cool) approach to production, all of which is on display on “Youth Crescendo.”–Matthew Shaw  

-Stream “Youth Crescendo” on Apple Music

-Stream on “Youth Crescendo” Spotify

“Luckiest Bastard” by CS Hickey

Connor Hickey spent much the last decade navigating the local and national music scene as Fjord Explorer. Conveniently, even erroneously, once lumped into the “folkgaze” category, whether as a solo artist or with a backing band, Hickey has been able to push through that labeling; capturing the atmosphere of a slow-burn candle expressed through acoustic instruments and pensive lyricism. Now with his new five-song EP (on Houston’s Rue Defense label) and as CS Hickey, he puts a new flame within the flame. Opener “Luckiest Bastard,” with its casual start/stop intro, serves the song through dark guitar fingerpicking, Hickey’s impressive vocal dynamics, and a story that ruminates on age, defiance and powerlessness over time. All themes almost guaranteed to keep Hickey in a niche. Considering his ongoing body of work, that’s not a bad place to experience.–Daniel A. Brown

-Stream “Luckiest Bastard” on Apple Music

-Stream “Luckiest Bastard” on Spotify

“Florida Motel” by DL is OK

We first wrote about Florida man DL is OK’s “Florida Motel” in the summer of 2021, upon the release of Gravy Days, the St.-Augustine-by-way-of-New-York-City artist’s latest full-length. A standout track from that album, “Florida Motel” features a vibrant––and very Florida––collection of visuals: deco pink flamingos, buzzing neon signs, guns, stucco, “square grouper” (see: elicit flotsam) and the kind of day-to-day that involves weekly dive bar gigs and numbing oneself with hard alcohol; all of which constitute what the singer-songwriter calls “a good Hell.” DL is OK has now released a video for “Florida Motel,” which draws upon the his uniquely diaristic narration, while adding a fun twinning element (think Jean-Claude Van Damme in Double Impact, minus the martial arts) to the song’s visual presentation.–Matthew Shaw

-Stream “Florida Motel” on Apple Music

-Stream “Florida Motel” on Spotify

Dig in to more new music from local, regional, national and international artists on our Fresh Squeeze playlist.

In this article: CS Hickey, DL is OK, jacksonville, New music, northeast florida, Pineapple Peace, singer-songwriter and st. augustine

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 Northeast Florida songwriters you need to hear right now”
Feb. 22, 2022

Local Spotlight | 3 Northeast Florida songwriters you need to hear right now
Featured image for “Just Announced | The War on Drugs to play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October”
Feb. 22, 2022

Just Announced | The War on Drugs to play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October
Featured image for “Winterland IV | Here’s what you need to know about Downtown Jax’s big FREE indie-music fest”
Feb. 22, 2022

Winterland IV | Here’s what you need to know about Downtown Jax’s big FREE indie-music fest
Featured image for “Jax’s Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks Join Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones to Rework a Crowd Favorite ”
Feb. 22, 2022

Jax’s Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks Join Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones to Rework a Crowd Favorite 
Featured image for “Is Music Getting Old?”
Feb. 21, 2022

Is Music Getting Old?
Featured image for “Black Voices in American Music: The Playlist”
Feb. 21, 2022

Black Voices in American Music: The Playlist
Featured image for “New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge”
Feb. 21, 2022

New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Feb. 21, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 songs you need to hear right now”
Feb. 16, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 songs you need to hear right now
Featured image for “Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series honors the African American Heritage of the Oldest City”
Feb. 16, 2022

Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series honors the African American Heritage of the Oldest City

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM