Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist.

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.

Featured Local Tunes

“Authors (Reimagined)” by Strangerwolf

“High Resolution” by Bad Madonna

“Simple as That” by LRK Chronicle (feat. Mr. Al Pete)

“Pumpkin Song” by Bobby Kid

“Right On Track” by Dean Winter and the Heat

Playlist highlights

“Lawn” by Aldous Harding

“Favorite Song” by Waveform*

“Performance” by Modern Nature

“Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” by Japanese Breakfast

“Resentment” by Madi Diaz and Waxahatchee

“Remembering Me” by Cate Le Bon