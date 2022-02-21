Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Lucinda Williams, Tank and the Bangas and a big, free indie music fest in Downtown Jacksonville

By JME Staff
Reggie Watts Press photograph
Reggie Watts headlines night one of Winterland IV, a free, locally founded indie music festival in Downtown Jacksonville. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of Winterland

The Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series continues with Tank and the Bangas (and more) and, finally, Winterland IV is here. The free, locally founded two-day music festival will kick off in Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday and Sunday, for two days of family friendly, big-time indie energy. The JME team will be there.

Here’s a list of everything else the JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, February 22

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs. Key players include by sax master Kenny Hamilton, includes Stefan Klein, Stan piper and Jonah Pierre. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door | Map 

Singer-Songwriter 

Lucinda Williams – Wednesday, February 23 

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Louisiana-born singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams has bridged country, blues and folk on her way to being recognized as an American treasure. Williams performs tunes from her vast songbook, including from her powerful new full-length Good Souls Better Angels on Wednesday at the PV Concert Hall.  

Tickets | Map 

Funk-Soul 

Tank and the Bangas – Friday, February 25

Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine

New Orleans-bred Tank and the Bangas bring their infectious fusion of funk, soul, R&B and hip-hop to St. Johns County for the fourth night of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series benefitting the historic site of the first free Black settlement in the United States. Read more about the series.

Tickets | Map 

Various Artists

Winterland IV – Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville

The locally founded Winterland music festival takes over Downtown Jax’s Riverfront Plaza (the former site of the Landing) for its fourth iteration: two days of music, featuring more than 30 local and regional indie acts, as well as big-time headliners Hunk and his Punx, Reggie Watts, Caroline Rose and Slothrust. 

This is a Free Event | Map | More Info

In this article: 2022, concerts, february, jacksonville, Live music, Lucinda Williams, northeast florida, Tank and the Bangas, Winterland and Winterland IV

