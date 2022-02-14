Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

The much-anticipated Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series kicks off this Friday. From the 18-piece swing of the Count Basie Orchestra on Friday, the powerful roots music of Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, to Downtown Jax’s celebration of hip-hop on Sunday, here’s a list of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Singer-Songwriter

José Feliciano – Wednesday, February 16

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Nearly 60 years after his groundbreaking album, Feliciano, legendary Puerto Rican singer and guitarist José Feliciano can still put on a show. The nine-time GRAMMY winner plays the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.

Jazz

Count Basie Orchestra – Friday, February 18

Fort Mose Historic Park | St. Augustine

The 18-piece Count Basie Orchestra kicks off the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, five nights of music over the course of the next two weeks to benefit the Fort Mose historic site in St. Johns County.

Singer-songwriter

Amythyst Kiah – Saturday, February 19

Fort Mose Historic Park | St. Augustine

GRAMMY-nominated musician Amythyst Kiah has emerged as one of the most innovative new voices in roots music, performing alongside genre mainstays like Rhiannon Giddons, and releasing a string of critically heralded EPs and full-lengths. The Tennessee native plays the second night of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series in St. Johns County.

Hip-hop

JWJ Hip Hop Festival – Sunday, February 20

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jax

Downtown Jacksonville’s James Weldon Johnson park will play host to the JWJ Hip Hop Festival, highlighting the core pillars of the culture––DJ’ing, breakdancing, graffiti art––and featuring performances by standouts of the Duval scene, including L.O.V.E. Culture.

