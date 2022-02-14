Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series kicks off in St. Johns County

By JME Staff
Press photo of Amythyst Kiah
Americana singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah headlines night two of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series | Credit: Press photograph by Sandlin Gaither, courtesy of Rounder Records

The much-anticipated Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series kicks off this Friday. From the 18-piece swing of the Count Basie Orchestra on Friday, the powerful roots music of Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, to Downtown Jax’s celebration of hip-hop on Sunday, here’s a list of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Singer-Songwriter 

José Feliciano – Wednesday, February 16

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Nearly 60 years after his groundbreaking album, Feliciano, legendary Puerto Rican singer and guitarist José Feliciano can still put on a show. The nine-time GRAMMY winner plays the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.

Tickets | Map  

Jazz 

Count Basie Orchestra – Friday, February 18

Fort Mose Historic Park | St. Augustine

The 18-piece Count Basie Orchestra kicks off the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, five nights of music over the course of the next two weeks to benefit the Fort Mose historic site in St. Johns County. 

Tickets | Map 

Singer-songwriter 

Amythyst Kiah – Saturday, February 19

Fort Mose Historic Park | St. Augustine

GRAMMY-nominated musician Amythyst Kiah has emerged as one of the most innovative new voices in roots music, performing alongside genre mainstays like Rhiannon Giddons, and releasing a string of critically heralded EPs and full-lengths. The Tennessee native plays the second night of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series in St. Johns County.

Tickets | Map  

Hip-hop 

JWJ Hip Hop Festival – Sunday, February 20

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jax

Downtown Jacksonville’s James Weldon Johnson park will play host to the JWJ Hip Hop Festival, highlighting the core pillars of the culture––DJ’ing, breakdancing, graffiti art––and featuring performances by standouts of the Duval scene, including L.O.V.E. Culture. 

Watch | This is a Free Event | Map 

In this article: Amythyst Kiah, blues, concerts, Count Basie, Fort Mose, jacksonville, jazz, JWJ hip-hop festival and st. augustine

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Game was her middle name: The world was never ready for Betty Davis”
Feb. 14, 2022

Game was her middle name: The world was never ready for Betty Davis
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Feb. 14, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really like”
Feb. 14, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really like
Featured image for “Ian McDonald, founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, has died”
Feb. 12, 2022

Ian McDonald, founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, has died
Featured image for “Betty Davis, funk pioneer and fashion icon, dies at 77”
Feb. 10, 2022

Betty Davis, funk pioneer and fashion icon, dies at 77
Featured image for “Sound & Vision | Jax visual artist Sheila Goloborotko shares the music that fuels her practice”
Feb. 09, 2022

Sound & Vision | Jax visual artist Sheila Goloborotko shares the music that fuels her practice
Featured image for “I thought Encanto’s songs were forgettable. So I went back to see what I was missing”
Feb. 08, 2022

I thought Encanto’s songs were forgettable. So I went back to see what I was missing
Featured image for “Just Announced | The Lumineers at Daily’s Place”
Feb. 08, 2022

Just Announced | The Lumineers at Daily’s Place
Featured image for “San Francisco’s Hunx and his Punx Added to Winterland IV Lineup”
Feb. 07, 2022

San Francisco’s Hunx and his Punx Added to Winterland IV Lineup
Featured image for “Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling”
Feb. 07, 2022

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ confronts the wild complexity of feeling

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM