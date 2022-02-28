Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

This week Emmylou Harris brings her singular voice to the Amp, legendary NYC act The Toasters celebrate 40 years in ska at Jack Rabbits and Reverend Horton Heat bring their rockabilly fire to Intuition Ale Works.

Here’s the list of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Ska

The Toasters – Wednesday, March 2

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Heralded as one of the most influential American acts of ska’s second wave, the NYC-founded group The Toasters celebrate nearly forty years of infectious, uptempo, trombone-infused music at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Wednesday, as part of the band’s 4 Decades in Ska tour.

Tickets | Map

Singer-songwriter

Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys – Friday, March 4

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Over the last five decades, legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris has lent her singular voice and rarified song-craft to a laundry list of projects. Have a look at this list of collaborators: Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Beck, Johnny Cash, Lucinda Williams… need we go on? Harris performs with her band at The Amp on Friday.

Tickets | Map

Rockabilly

Reverend Horton Heat – Saturday, March 5

The Bier Hall @ Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Widely praised as the godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly, the energetic Dallas-based trio led by James C. Heath known as Reverend Horton Heat brings their primal-rock evangelism to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works’ Downtown-Jax taproom on Saturday.

Tickets | Map