Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

By Bob Boilen
Image

The Tiny Desk Contest – NPR Music’s annual nationwide search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert – is back for its eighth year. We’ll begin accepting entries next Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

We’re thrilled to announce our panel of judges – the folks who will be selecting the 2022 Contest winner. I’ll be joined by an incredible group of Tiny Desk alums: iLe, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Big K.R.I.T. and Raveena, who each know what it takes to perform behind my Tiny Desk. Bobby Carter — Tiny Desk producer and two-time Contest judge extraordinaire — will also be joining me. Bobby spoke to NPR’s All Things Considered about this year’s Contest; you can hear that in the audio player above. And I’m delighted that Nate Chinen, jazz expert and editorial director at NPR Member station WBGO in New Jersey, will be joining us, too. Our judges all have great ears for discovering new talents and sounds – and we can’t wait to watch this year’s entries.

Here’s how the Contest works:

  1. To enter, you’ll need to record a video of you performing one original song (and make sure your video includes a desk!) and upload your video to YouTube.
  2. You can submit your entry on the Contest website between Feb. 8 and March 14.
  3. To be eligible to win, you must be an unsigned musician and at least 18 years old.
  4. If you win, you’ll play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR’s HQ and headline our Tiny Desk Contest On The Road Tour.

Before you enter, we suggest running through this quick eligibility quiz to be sure your entry is following all the rules. Or, if you’re feeling ambitious, you can read through the official rules. The Contest will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, March 14.

More big news: For the first time, the Contest will be open to artists in Puerto Rico! We’re so excited to hear from new artists there. And, after a two-year hiatus, we’re planning the return of our Tiny Desk Contest On The Road Tour. At each stop, a handful of standout entrants will perform, plus the 2022 winner. And as always, we’ll feature a bunch of standout entries – not just the winner’s – on NPR Music’s social media, this blog, YouTube and more.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve got.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Big K.R.I.T., Bobby Carter, iLe, jacksonville, Japanese Breakfast, NPR, NPR Music, Raveena, Tiny Desk Concert and Tiny Desk Contest

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest”
Feb. 01, 2022

Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest
Featured image for “On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd”
Feb. 01, 2022

On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd
Featured image for “Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music”
Feb. 01, 2022

Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music
Featured image for “Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists
Featured image for “Go | Here’s who’s playing in Jax this week”
Jan. 31, 2022

Go | Here’s who’s playing in Jax this week
Featured image for “Spotify removes Neil Young’s music after he objects to Joe Rogan’s podcast”
Jan. 28, 2022

Spotify removes Neil Young’s music after he objects to Joe Rogan’s podcast
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new tracks out right now”
Jan. 26, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new tracks out right now
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jacksonville Symphony wind and string ensembles at WJCT”
Jan. 26, 2022

Just Announced | Jacksonville Symphony wind and string ensembles at WJCT
Featured image for “Just Announced | Drive-By Truckers return to PV Concert Hall”
Jan. 25, 2022

Just Announced | Drive-By Truckers return to PV Concert Hall

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Chamber Concert at WJCT Studios Chamber Concert at WJCT StudiosSunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM
JME Showcase Series – Blue Jay Listening Room JME Showcase Series - Blue Jay Listening RoomSaturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

By JME Staff

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest”
Feb. 01, 2022

Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest
Featured image for “On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd”
Feb. 01, 2022

On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd
Featured image for “Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music”
Feb. 01, 2022

Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music
Featured image for “Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists
Featured image for “Go | Here’s who’s playing in Jax this week”
Jan. 31, 2022

Go | Here’s who’s playing in Jax this week
Featured image for “Spotify removes Neil Young’s music after he objects to Joe Rogan’s podcast”
Jan. 28, 2022

Spotify removes Neil Young’s music after he objects to Joe Rogan’s podcast
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new tracks out right now”
Jan. 26, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new tracks out right now
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jacksonville Symphony wind and string ensembles at WJCT”
Jan. 26, 2022

Just Announced | Jacksonville Symphony wind and string ensembles at WJCT
Featured image for “Just Announced | Drive-By Truckers return to PV Concert Hall”
Jan. 25, 2022

Just Announced | Drive-By Truckers return to PV Concert Hall

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Chamber Concert at WJCT Studios Chamber Concert at WJCT StudiosSunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM
JME Showcase Series – Blue Jay Listening Room JME Showcase Series - Blue Jay Listening RoomSaturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM