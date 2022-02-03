Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill

A new mix of ultra-chill cuts from Frou Frou, Bonobo, Nicola Conte, Sia, Curtis Harding, Club Des Belugas and more.
With a chill in the air, the Electro Lounge is the place to stay warm. Culled from the current rotation on Electro Lounge Radio (89.9 HD4), our latest playlist offers ultra-chill cuts from British electronic-duo Frou Frou, multi-instrumentalist Bonobo, Italian producer Nicola Conte, Australian avant-garde pop artist Sia, slop ‘n’ soul songwriter Curtis Harding and Nu jazz lounge act Club Des Belugas, to name just a few.
The Electro Lounge is open. Come on in and get warm.