Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill

A new mix of ultra-chill cuts from Frou Frou, Bonobo, Nicola Conte, Sia, Curtis Harding, Club Des Belugas and more.

By David Luckin
Electro Lounge logo

With a chill in the air, the Electro Lounge is the place to stay warm. Culled from the current rotation on Electro Lounge Radio (89.9 HD4), our latest playlist offers ultra-chill cuts from British electronic-duo Frou Frou, multi-instrumentalist Bonobo, Italian producer Nicola Conte, Australian avant-garde pop artist Sia, slop ‘n’ soul songwriter Curtis Harding and Nu jazz lounge act Club Des Belugas, to name just a few.

The Electro Lounge is open. Come on in and get warm.

In this article: Chill, Curtis Harding, Electro Lounge, Frou Frou, Nicola Conte, nu jazz, playlist and Sia

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill”
Feb. 03, 2022

Listen | A warm mix of Electro Lounge chill
Featured image for “Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify”
Feb. 02, 2022

Crosby, Stills, Nash follow Young in removing music from Spotify
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee at The Amp
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer”
Feb. 02, 2022

Just Announced | Bright Eyes to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest”
Feb. 01, 2022

Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? Enter the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest
Featured image for “On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd”
Feb. 01, 2022

On ‘Pompeii,’ Cate Le Bon makes meaning from the opulent and absurd
Featured image for “Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music”
Feb. 01, 2022

Listen | February’s Fresh Squeeze features the best new music
Featured image for “Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists”
Feb. 01, 2022

Just Announced | JME Showcase Series puts the spotlight on Jacksonville artists
Featured image for “Go | Here’s who’s playing in Jax this week”
Jan. 31, 2022

Go | Here’s who’s playing in Jax this week

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Chamber Concert at WJCT Studios Chamber Concert at WJCT StudiosSunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM
JME Showcase Series – Blue Jay Listening Room JME Showcase Series - Blue Jay Listening RoomSaturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM