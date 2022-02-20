New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge

A new mix of tunes from Karminsky Experience Inc., Marvin Gaye, Curtis Harding, Hil St Soul, JAFFA and more

By David Luckin
Electro Lounge graphic

Looking for an escape? The Electro Lounge has your Departure ticket –– a new mix of ultra-chill tunes. Featured on this week’s playlist: New Age UK duo Karminsky Experience Inc., Marvin Gaye, Curtis Harding, UK singer Hil St Soul, James Bright, electronic duo Blank & Jones with mezzo-soprano Rachel Lloyd, JAFFA and more. We’ll keep things interesting with cuts from Erik Satie, Herbie Mann with Duane Allman and Trinah.

Sit back, relax and push play, and let yourself go on a journey of soulful bliss and downtempo grooves. I promise to get you home by sunrise.

Want more Electro Lounge? You can groove 24/7 on Electro Lounge Radio on 89.9 HD4, the WJCT APP  or right here on jaxmusic.org (use the player at the bottom of your screen).

In this article: Curtis Harding, David Luckin, downtempo, Electro Lounge, Karminsky Experience Inc., Marvin Gaye, mix, Music, playlist and radio

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge”
Feb. 20, 2022

New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge
Featured image for “Is Music Getting Old?”
Feb. 18, 2022

Is Music Getting Old?
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 songs you need to hear right now”
Feb. 16, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 songs you need to hear right now
Featured image for “Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series honors the African American Heritage of the Oldest City”
Feb. 16, 2022

Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series honors the African American Heritage of the Oldest City
Featured image for “Just Announced | John Fogerty at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Feb. 15, 2022

Just Announced | John Fogerty at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Featured image for “Game was her middle name: The world was never ready for Betty Davis”
Feb. 14, 2022

Game was her middle name: The world was never ready for Betty Davis
Featured image for “Hip Hop, Hooray | Downtown Jax’s JWJ Hip Hop Festival celebrates a distinctive culture and a true American art form”
Feb. 14, 2022

Hip Hop, Hooray | Downtown Jax’s JWJ Hip Hop Festival celebrates a distinctive culture and a true American art form
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Feb. 14, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really like”
Feb. 14, 2022

Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we really like
Featured image for “Ian McDonald, founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, has died”
Feb. 12, 2022

Ian McDonald, founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, has died

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

JME Showcase Series – WJCT Soundstage JME Showcase Series - WJCT SoundstageFriday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
JME Showcase Series – Underbelly JME Showcase Series - UnderbellyThursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM