New Mix | Soulful bliss and downtempo grooves in the Electro Lounge

Looking for an escape? The Electro Lounge has your Departure ticket –– a new mix of ultra-chill tunes. Featured on this week’s playlist: New Age UK duo Karminsky Experience Inc., Marvin Gaye, Curtis Harding, UK singer Hil St Soul, James Bright, electronic duo Blank & Jones with mezzo-soprano Rachel Lloyd, JAFFA and more. We’ll keep things interesting with cuts from Erik Satie, Herbie Mann with Duane Allman and Trinah.

Sit back, relax and push play, and let yourself go on a journey of soulful bliss and downtempo grooves. I promise to get you home by sunrise.

Want more Electro Lounge? You can groove 24/7 on Electro Lounge Radio on 89.9 HD4, the WJCT APP or right here on jaxmusic.org (use the player at the bottom of your screen).