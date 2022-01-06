The Grammys are postponed and Sundance is moved online because of omicron surge

By Mia Estrada
Image

It’s official. The 64th annual Grammy Awards are postponed and the Sundance Film Festival has been moved online.

A joint statement on Wednesday by the Recording Academy and CBS blamed the Grammy rescheduling on the omicron variant.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the statement said. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks.”

This is the second year the Grammys were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards were to take place at Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, on Jan. 31. A revised ceremony plan will be announced at a later date.

Also, on Wednesday, the Sundance Film festival announced it will move its in-person Utah events online because of the omicron variant.

“While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our Festival with bold new films and XR work, the discovery of new storytellers, direct encounters with artists, and an innovative globally accessible social platform and gallery space,” the festival said in a statement.

Sundance said it will be in touch with all pass and package holders and ticket purchasers because of the changes. The festival will begin on Jan. 20 as planned.

“This was a difficult decision to make. As a nonprofit, our Sundance spirit is in making something work against the odds,” the statement said. “But with case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk.”

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: 2021, 2022, coronavirus, Grammys, Music, pandemic and postponed

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “The Grammys are postponed and Sundance is moved online because of omicron surge”
Jan. 06, 2022

The Grammys are postponed and Sundance is moved online because of omicron surge
Featured image for “David Bowie’s Catalog Sold for a Reported $250 Million”
Jan. 06, 2022

David Bowie’s Catalog Sold for a Reported $250 Million
Featured image for “A lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ baby album cover has been dismissed”
Jan. 05, 2022

A lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ baby album cover has been dismissed
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Three new songs we really dig”
Jan. 04, 2022

Fresh Rotation | Three new songs we really dig
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | Three new tracks from Jax artists out now”
Jan. 03, 2022

Local Spotlight | Three new tracks from Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Go | The Best Jax Concerts to Start the New Year”
Jan. 03, 2022

Go | The Best Jax Concerts to Start the New Year
Featured image for “‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus”
Dec. 31, 2021

‘Jagged’ is a Long-Overdue Look at Alanis Morissette’s Groundbreaking Opus
Featured image for “Listen | New year, Fresh Squeeze”
Dec. 31, 2021

Listen | New year, Fresh Squeeze
Featured image for “Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records”
Dec. 29, 2021

Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records
Featured image for “Lil Nas X is the boundary-smashing pop revolutionary of 2021”
Dec. 28, 2021

Lil Nas X is the boundary-smashing pop revolutionary of 2021

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM