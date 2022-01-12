Go | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series

In February, Fort Mose Historic State Park will host three weeks of music as part of the inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, a celebration of the cultural significance of Fort Mose, the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what is now the United States.

The series kicks off with the enduring Count Basie Orchestra on Friday, February 18 followed by Americana and roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, February 19. Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, New Orleans’ deep-groove R&B and jazz group Tank and the Bangas and New Orleans brass-phenom Trombone Shorty close out the series on February 24, 25, 26 respectively.

Gregory Porter is one of six big-name headliners performing as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series in St. Johns County. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Proceeds of this series will support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. The original fort was destroyed during the Battle of Bloody Mose in 1740.

Here’s the full lineup:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022

Count Basie Orchestra

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022

Amythyst Kiah

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022

Gregory Porter

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022

Tank and the Bangas

Saturday, FEBRUARY 26, 2022

Trombone Shorty

Tickets to the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series are on sale via The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, online at DiscoverFortMose.com.