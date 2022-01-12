Go | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series

Tank and the Bangas, Trombone Shorty and more headline three weeks of music to benefit Ft. Mose Historic site

By JME Staff
Image
New Orleans' Tank and the Bangas are one of six big-time headliners performing over three weekends at the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

In February, Fort Mose Historic State Park will host three weeks of music as part of the inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, a celebration of the cultural significance of Fort Mose, the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what is now the United States.

Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series concert poster

The series kicks off with the enduring Count Basie Orchestra on Friday, February 18 followed byAmericana and roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, February 19. Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, New Orleans’deep-groove R&B and jazz group Tank and the Bangas and New Orleans brass-phenom Trombone Shorty close out the series on February 24, 25, 26 respectively.

Gregory Porter is one of six big-name headliners performing as part of the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series in St. Johns County. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Proceeds of this series will support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. The original fort was destroyed during the Battle of Bloody Mose in 1740.

Here’s the full lineup:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022 

Count Basie Orchestra 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 

Amythyst Kiah 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022 

Gregory Porter 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022 

Tank and the Bangas 

Saturday, FEBRUARY 26, 2022 

Trombone Shorty

Tickets to the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series are on sale via The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, online at DiscoverFortMose.com

In this article: Amythyst Kiah, Christian McBride, Count Basie, Fort Mose, Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, Gregory Porter, st. augustine, St. Johns County, Taj Mahal and Tank and the Bangas

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Who’s playing in Jacksonville in 2022?”
Jan. 12, 2022

Who’s playing in Jacksonville in 2022?
Featured image for “What’s All the Fuss About the Jax Symphony’s New Piano?”
Jan. 12, 2022

What’s All the Fuss About the Jax Symphony’s New Piano?
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 great tracks by Jax artists out now”
Jan. 12, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 great tracks by Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Go | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series”
Jan. 12, 2022

Go | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series
Featured image for “Olivia Rodrigo | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Jan. 12, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Just Announced | Country singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel at The Amp”
Jan. 11, 2022

Just Announced | Country singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel at The Amp
Featured image for “An album made entirely of endangered bird sounds beat Taylor Swift on a top 50 chart”
Jan. 11, 2022

An album made entirely of endangered bird sounds beat Taylor Swift on a top 50 chart
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Jan. 10, 2022

Just Announced | Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Featured image for “Go | Innings Festival brings Green Day, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more to Tampa”
Jan. 10, 2022

Go | Innings Festival brings Green Day, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more to Tampa
Featured image for “Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week”
Jan. 10, 2022

Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM