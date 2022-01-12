Go | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series

Tank and the Bangas, Trombone Shorty and more headline three weeks of music to benefit Ft. Mose Historic site
In February, Fort Mose Historic State Park will host three weeks of music as part of the inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, a celebration of the cultural significance of Fort Mose, the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in what is now the United States.
The series kicks off with the enduring Count Basie Orchestra on Friday, February 18 followed byAmericana and roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, February 19. Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, New Orleans’deep-groove R&B and jazz group Tank and the Bangas and New Orleans brass-phenom Trombone Shorty close out the series on February 24, 25, 26 respectively.
Proceeds of this series will support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources. The original fort was destroyed during the Battle of Bloody Mose in 1740.
Here’s the full lineup:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2022
Count Basie Orchestra
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022
Amythyst Kiah
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022
Gregory Porter
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022
Tank and the Bangas
Saturday, FEBRUARY 26, 2022
Trombone Shorty
Tickets to the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series are on sale via The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, online at DiscoverFortMose.com.