Go | Here’s who’s playing in Jax this week

There’s lots of great live music on this week’s concert calendar. Here’s a list of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Soul

Gladys Knight – Wednesday, February 3

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jax

Seven-time GRAMMY winner and undisputed “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight (sans The Pips) will bring her songbook of chart-smashing hits, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” to the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.

Alt-Country

The Kernal – Saturday, February 5

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Tennessee musician The Kernal describes his sound as diet country. Certainly his fairly raucous variety of twang doesn’t fit neatly into the confines of alt-country. Whatever it is, it’s worth seeing and hearing when The Kernal visits Jack Rabbits on Saturday.

Folk

Billy Prine – Sunday, February 6

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Brother of the late John Prine, Billy Prine will tell stories and play songs from his sibling’s catalog at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Sunday.

Punk

The Queers – Sunday, February 6

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Enduring Portsmouth pop-punk pioneers, The Queers, visit Jack Rabbits on Sunday as part of their 40-year anniversary tour, celebrating four decades of cranking out thrashy Ramones-style bops.

