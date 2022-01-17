Go | This week’s live music picks

There’s lots of great live music on this week’s concert calendar. Here’s what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Reggae/Rock

Passafire – Wednesday, January 19

1904 Music Hall | DT Jax

Former-SCAD students, Georgia quartet Passafire has been blending indie rock and reggae, unleashing a distinctive Savannah skank, for the better part of two decades. The group brings their vast catalog, which includes the new full-length, Strata (2021), to 1904 Music Hall on Wednesday. Doors at 6 p.m.

Country

Lee Ann Womack – Thursday, January 20

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Nashville icon, and breakout-90s star Lee Ann Womack brings her country rooted crossover hits, including “I Hope You Dance” to the PV Concert Hall on Thursday. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Symphonic/Pop

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22

Jacoby Symphony Hall | DT Jax

The Jacksonville Symphony returns to the Star Wars canon, performing John Williams’ famous London Symphony Orchestra-backed score from 1983’s Return of the Jedi on Friday and Saturday. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

Jazz

Casbah Jazz Jam – Sunday, January 23

Casbah Cafe | Avondale

Avondale’s Casbah Cafe hosts one of Jacksonville’s longest running jazz jams, every Monday night. | Credit: Photograph by Guy Romer

One of the longest running, and arguably the best, jazz jam in Northeast Florida kicks off at 9 p.m. every Sunday at Avondale staple Casbah Cafe. It’s free to attend.

