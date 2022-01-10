Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week

Sarbez birthday bash, visionary singer-songwriters Chuck Prophet and Todd Snider, plus raucous local garage rockers

By JME Staff
Chuck Prophet press photograph
Visionary singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet plays Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Wednesday | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of Blue Jay

There’s lots of great live music on this week’s concert calendar. Here’s what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Various Artists

Planet Sarbez Anniversary Show – Tuesday, January 11

Planet Sarbez | St. Augustine

Sarbez anniversary flyer

A stacked lineup of St. Augustine indie stalwarts will ring in the eighth anniversary of a pillar of the Ancient City’s music scene, Planet Sarbez, on Tuesday night. The Dewars, Uncle Marty, Gentlemans Crow and The Space Heaters highlight a full night of music at a gem of a music venue. Music starts at 5 p.m.

$8 at the door | Map 

Singer-Songwriter

Chuck Prophet – Wednesday, January 12

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

Visionary Bay Area singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet will visit Blue Jay Listening Room in support of the latest addition to his eclectic and ever-growing song book, a soon-to-be-released full-length titled The Land That Time Forgot. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

Singer-Songwriter

Todd Snider – Thursday, January 13

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Pacific Northwest bard Todd Snider plays the PV Concert Hall on Thursday. Snider will play cuts from his vast catalog, which spans blues, rock and roll, folk and more, as well as tunes from his latest album First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

Garage/Punk

Gino and The Goons, Mercy Mercy, Poolboi – Friday, January 14

The Clubhouse at Kona Skatepark | Arlington

West Florida purveyor of primal rock n’ roll Gino and the Goons have established somewhat of a cult following, especially so on the First Coast. The Goons will bring their raucous ruckus to Kona Skatepark on Friday, with support from local garage-rock-scene staples Mercy Mercy and Poolboi. 

$10 at the door | Map

Salsa

LPT – Saturday, January 15

Prohibition Kitchen | St. Augustine

Jax’s mighty Afro-Cuban salsa orchestra (and one of JME’s 10 artists to watch in 2022) LPT has lately been barnstorming the Sunshine State, bringing their ten-piece fueled dance party to Port Charlotte and Gainesville’s revered Heartwood Soundstage last weekend. They continue their romp along the Alligator circuit, with a pitstop at St. George Street gastropub/venue Prohibition Kitchen on Saturday. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the door | Map

