Go | The Best Jax Concerts to Start the New Year

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. Here’s what the JME team wants to see and hear in the first week of the new year.

Classic Rock

The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Thursday, January 6

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Blues rockin’ Texans and owners of ubiquitous ‘80s hits “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up”, The Fabulous Thunderbirds perform at the PV Concert Hall on Thursday. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Jazz

Taylor Roberts – Friday, January 7

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

Top-notch guitar player Taylor Roberts blends jazz chops and improvisational virtuosity with pop-sensibilities. The Jacksonville artist certainly feels at home on the Blue Jay Listening Room stage––his latest release, the follow-up to 2019’s masterful A Day In the Life, is called Live at the Blue Jay. He continues his unofficial Blue-Jay residency on Friday night. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Folk

Steve Forbert – Saturday, January 8

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

With a legendary four album run in the late ’70s and early ’80s, iconic singer-songwriter Steve Forbert reinvigorated the Greenwich Village folk scene. Four decades later, Forbert is still at it, releasing inspired music at a regular clip. He’ll perform cuts from his vast songbook, including tunes from his latest full-length, The Magic Tree, on Saturday at Blue Jay Listening Room. Show starts at 8 p.m.

