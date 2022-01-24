Go | Best bets for live music this week

49 Winchester, Authority Zero, John Paul White, Air Supply and a free show downtown

By JME Staff
Press photograph John Paul White
Charismatic folk singer-songwriter John Paul White plays the PV Concert Hall on Saturday with support from local Americana outfit Folk is People | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of PV Concert Hall

There’s lots of great live music on this week’s concert calendar. Here’s a list of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Alt-country

49 Winchester – Tuesday, January 25

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Much buzzed about Appalachia-based roots-rockers 49 Winchester bring their electric live show to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Tuesday. Local country cowboys Dean Winter and the Heat open the show. Doors at 7 p.m. 

Tickets | Map

Punk

Authority Zero – Wednesday, January 26

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Arizona-bred, reggae-curious punks Authority Zero have been making regular stops in Northeast Florida for seemingly as long as they’ve been making music––more than 25 years. The group returns to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Wednesday. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

Singer-songwriter

MJ Baker – Friday, January 28

Jessie Ball duPont Center | Downtown Jacksonville 

Fler for MJ Baker concert

Local singer-songwriter MJ Baker takes the stage outside the Jessie Ball dupont Center for the Moving the Margins Artist in Residency program’s first Platform Performance of the year. Show starts at 6 p.m.

This is a Free Event | Map 

Singer-songwriter 

John Paul White – Saturday, January 29

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Before breaking out as a member of the GRAMMY-winning duo Civil Wars, John Paul White White was a highly sought-after songwriter. The charismatic vocalist and distinctive song-crafter has a new Nashville-tinged record, The Hurting Kind. He’ll perform at the PV Concert Hall on Saturday with support from local indie-Americana outfit Folk is People. Show starts at 8 p.m. 

Tickets | Map 

Soft Rock 

Air Supply – Sunday, January 30

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

The softest rocking members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Australian hit-making duo Air Supply brings their catalog of tender tunes to the Florida Theatre on Sunday. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

