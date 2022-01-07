Playlist | Chill out and discover new music in the Electro Lounge

Start the New Year off right with a chill new playlist

By David Luckin
Electro Lounge Radio logo

Electro Lounge welcomes 2022 with a new and ultra-chill playlist.

In the lounge this week, we’ve got help from classic songstress Alice Russell, with some much-needed ambience from Thievery Corporation. In between: Bliss, Blur, Molly Burch, Sneaker Pimps, JAFFA, Noiseshaper, Alessia Cara and much more.

Discover new and eclectic music, and take off into the New Year with with a visit to the Electro Lounge.

Every Monday, Electro Lounge opens its doors with a fresh playlist of lounge, nu jazz, downtempo, reggae and dub. Want more? Electro Lounge Radio plays 24/7 on 89.9 HD4 and on the WJCT app. You can stream it here.

In this article: Alice Russell, Chill, downtempo, Electro Lounge, Electro Lounge Radio, JAFFA, playlist, Thievery Corporation and WJCT

