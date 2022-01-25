Just Announced | Drive-By Truckers return to PV Concert Hall

Southern-rock torchbearers brings their alt-country torrent to St. Johns County in April

By JME Staff
Press photograph of Drive-By Truckers
Drive-By Truckers will play the PV Concert Hall in April | Credit: Press photograph provided by the venue

Enduring and ever-progressing carriers of the southern rock torch, alt-country quintet Drive-By Truckers have a truckload of tour dates on the band’s 2022 itinerary, including a long-awaited return to St. Johns County’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 12.

DBT’s plans to support their 2020 album The Unraveling––which unraveled in the wake of the pandemic––have finally been knotted up. And while The Unraveling earned the Athens-based group some of its best reviews to date, the band didn’t sit idle while off the road. Later in 2020, DBT released a collection of new songs called The New OK.

Formed by vocalists and multi-instrumentalists Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood in the mid-90s, Drive-By Truckers blend of alt-country ingenuity rooted in southern rock swagger has earned them a large and devoted following. The group’s 2001 double-album opus Southern Rock Opera established the Drive-By Truckers as a potent song-crafting force, garnering overwhelmingly praise from music publications, including a four-star review from Rolling Stone magazine.

On the heals of The Unraveling and The New OK, the group’s twelfth and thirteenth albums, respectively, DBT will embark on a months-long US and European tour, beginning in February.

Drive-By Truckers play the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets

Drive-By Truckers, Mike Cooley, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Southern Rock Opera, St. Johns County and The New OK

