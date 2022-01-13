Watch Anderson .Paak, Elmo, Cookie Monster’s New Supergroup

.The multi-hyphenate visits Sesame Street to sing "What is a Holiday"

By JME Staff
Screen grab of Anderson .Paak, Elmo and Cookie Monster
Anderson .Paak with Elmo and Cookie Monster on 'Sesame Street' | Credit: Screen grab

Sesame Street celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2019. And, in more ways than one, it seems that the fictional neighborhood depicted on the iconic PBS show defies our understanding of time. Case in point: Elmo should be a quinquagenarian, at least, instead of perennially three years old.

Fifty years in, and the program is as relevant as ever, keeping its finger on the pulse as a near constant stream pop megastars––including, most recently, Billie Eilish and Kacey Musgraves––still seem to want to get to Sesame Street. The latest episode of Sesame Street features multi-hyphenate artist (and one-half of 2021 breakout neo-funk duo Silk Sonic) Anderson .Paak performing with his newest supergroup.

Alongside Cookie Monster and Elmo, .Paak sings “What is Holiday,” dishing out cogent information about various internationally celebrated holidays. Check it out above.

Sesame Street airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on Jax PBS.

