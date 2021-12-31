Listen | New year, Fresh Squeeze

The best new music handpicked by the JME team

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze logo
Credit: Graphic by Bonnie Zerr

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist.

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.

Featured Local Tunes

“Baby Boy” by King Chav (feat. Kaeli Roselle)

“Squeeze” by IntricateTheAlmighty

“DOWN” by L.O.V.E. Culture

“Becky” by Kairos Creature Club”

“HITEM” by LANNDS

Playlist highlights

“Working For The Knife” by Mitski

“I Know I’m Funny haha” (live) by Faye Webster

“Prester John” by Animal Collective

“Spud Infinity” by Big Thief

“Faultline” by Girlpool

“Grass Jeans” by Kim Gordon

In this article: Fresh Squeeze, Indie, jacksonville, JME, Kim Gordon, New music, NPR, playlist, Spotify and THundercat

