Listen | New Electro Lounge playlist is a potpourri of tasty treats

Something new, something uplifting and something modern for the first week of December

By David Luckin
Electro Lounge Radio logo

The latest Electro Lounge playlist is a potpourri of tasty treats.

With something new, something to lift you up, something modern, and much more in between, Electro Lounge is as eclectic as ever this week. If you are not hip to Danish artist The Swan And The Lake, consider “Stuck On You” your introduction. You’ve likely heard of Nick Hakim––the Brooklyn native has earned plaudits from every contemporary music publication worth its salt. Hakim’s “Cuffed” from his critically praised 2017 full-length Green Twins is a perfect chill-out cut. Meanwhile, Electric Lounge also offers a chance to takeoff, as Nighthawks are waiting at gate 10 for your “Departure.”

While there’s plenty of fresh music this week, there’s also  just the right amount of touchstones to keep you grounded and grooving. We’ve got Blank And Jones remake of the classic John Martyn song “Sunshines Better.” And Everything But The Girl reminds us just how good Cole Porter was “Night and Day” with words and music. Oh, and Swedish electronic stalwarts Little Dragon… just because. 

Enjoy and remember to tune in for Modern Music for Modern Living every Monday on JME’s Spotify channel and 24/7 on ELECTRO LOUNGE RADIO on 89.9 HD4.

In this article: Chill, David Luckin, downtempo, Electro Lounge, JME, Little Dragon, New music, Nick Hakim, Nighthawks, playlist and The Swan And The Lake

