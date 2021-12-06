Go | The best shows in Northeast Florida this week

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. This week’s calendar features several holiday themed concerts.

Here’s what the JME team suggests to get you in the holiday spirit.

Psych-Funk

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong – Thursday, December 9

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Indefinable Baltimore quartet Pigeons Playing Ping Pong bring their tripped-out live show to the Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre, playing cuts from their latest and most joyous fusion of rock, funk and electronica: Presto. Doors at 5 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Holiday

Jacksonville Symphony Holiday Pops – Thursday, December 9 – Sunday, December 12

Jacoby Symphony Hall | DT Jax

A beloved seasonal tradition, this year’s Holiday Pops will be led by Jacksonville Symphony Associate Conductor Gonzalo Farias, and features vocalists Bryonha Marie and Brandon Michael Nase, along with the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus performing holiday favorites. Checkout the full schedule here.

Tickets | Map

Folk-Country Christmas

Johnny & Heidi – Saturday, December 11

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

A pair of songwriting standouts, Johnny Bulford and Heidi Raye perform Christmas classics as well as songs from both their individual and collective catalogs (which include tunes written for Lee Brice, Sundance Head, Chris Young and more) at the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Rock

Tiger Records Two Year Anniversary feat. Fiddlehead – Saturday, December 11

Underbelly | DT Jax

Post hardcore supergroup Fiddlehead headlines the two-year anniversary party for adored Riverside brick-and-mortar music store Tiger Records at Underbelly. Day By Day, Slowfire Pistol and Method of Doubt round out a heavy lineup in celebration of Tiger’s successful vinyl-slinging run.

Tickets | Map