Go | Gift yourself a concert in Jax this week

Christ Thile and Aoife O’Donovan hit PV Concert Hall, and Trella has a homecoming show at Blue Jay.

By JME Staff
Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. As is to be expected, some venues will go dark this week for the holidays. But if you need a respite from all the tinsel-hanging, nog drankin’ or your crazy uncle’s conspiratorial monologues, there are plenty of opportunities to let live music be your saving grace.

Here’s what the JME team wants to see and hear this week. 

Folk/Roots

Chris Thile & Aoife O’Donovan – Tuesday, December 21

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Not one but two generational talents perform solo sets on Tuesday at the PV Concert Hall when Bluegrass prodigy, member of folk-revivalist group Nickel Creek, mandolin virtuoso and heir to Garrison Keiller’s throne Chris Thile is joined by Grammy-winning vocalist and songwriter Aoife O’Donovan. Proof of negative COVID test (or proof of vaccine) required. Doors at 7 p.m.  

Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock 

Mommy’s Little Helpers – Wednesday, December 22

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Indie three-piece Mommy’s Little Helpers have become regulars at the clubhouse live music venue at Kona Skate Park. On Wednesday they’ll take to the hallowed (and arguably better-sounding) stage at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits with fellow rockers Parks and Razz and  Graves B Hamala. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

Pop/Singer-songwriter

Trella – Sunday, December 26 & Monday, December 27

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

There were once two chances to catch a shooting star in Jax-bred, NYC-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Trella. Now there’s only one, as the first night of her homecoming show at Blue Jay Listening Room has sold out. Don’t sleep on Monday’s show. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

