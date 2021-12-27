Go | Concerts to see the week of NYE

Indie rock at Jack Rabbits, r&b legends ring in the New Year and emo heroes at 1904

By JME Staff
The Pauses Press pic
Indie-electronic-rock trio The Pauses play Jack Rabbits on Thursday. | Credit: Photograph courtesy of Jack Rabbits

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. Here’s what the JME team wants to see and hear the week of NYE. 

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta and Omicron variants and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

Indie Rock 

Flying Squid, DigDog – Monday, December 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Two distinctive Jacksonville trios hit the Jack Rabbits stage on Monday night when prog-punkers DigDog opens for indie three-piece Flying Squid. Read our review of DigDog’s latest full-length Homeless Theatre. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock 

The Pauses, rickoLus – Thursday, December 30

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Dynamic Orlando indie-electronic-rock trio The Pauses will be joined by Jax singer-songwriter rickoLus at Jack Rabbits on Thursday. Both acts will perform cuts from their well-received recent releases. Doors at 7 p.m.  

Tickets | Map 

R&B

The Isley Brothers, Anthony Hamilton Dru Hill, Monica – Friday, December 31

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | DT Jax

Legends of R&B hit the stage at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for the First Day Out: RNB Music Festival. With performances by The Isley Brothers, Monica, Dru Hill and Anthony Hamilton, this is quite the bill, and certainly a fun way to ring in the New Year. Show starts at 8 p.m. 

Tickets | Map 

Emo

The Sophomore Attempt, Modern Violence – Saturday, January 1

1904 Music Hall | DT Jax

Jacksonville-bred emo quintet The Sophomore Attempt first broke big in the mid-aughts with their 2005 EP Embrace Your Impact, which earned the band a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. The band will be joined by another five-piece of local emo heroes, Modern Violence, on Saturday at 1904 Music Hall. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

