Go | Concerts to see the week of NYE

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. Here’s what the JME team wants to see and hear the week of NYE.

Indie Rock

Flying Squid, DigDog – Monday, December 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Two distinctive Jacksonville trios hit the Jack Rabbits stage on Monday night when prog-punkers DigDog opens for indie three-piece Flying Squid. Read our review of DigDog’s latest full-length Homeless Theatre. Doors at 7 p.m.

Indie Rock

The Pauses, rickoLus – Thursday, December 30

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Dynamic Orlando indie-electronic-rock trio The Pauses will be joined by Jax singer-songwriter rickoLus at Jack Rabbits on Thursday. Both acts will perform cuts from their well-received recent releases. Doors at 7 p.m.

R&B

The Isley Brothers, Anthony Hamilton Dru Hill, Monica – Friday, December 31

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | DT Jax

Legends of R&B hit the stage at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for the First Day Out: RNB Music Festival. With performances by The Isley Brothers, Monica, Dru Hill and Anthony Hamilton, this is quite the bill, and certainly a fun way to ring in the New Year. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Emo

The Sophomore Attempt, Modern Violence – Saturday, January 1

1904 Music Hall | DT Jax

Jacksonville-bred emo quintet The Sophomore Attempt first broke big in the mid-aughts with their 2005 EP Embrace Your Impact, which earned the band a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. The band will be joined by another five-piece of local emo heroes, Modern Violence, on Saturday at 1904 Music Hall. Doors at 7 p.m.

